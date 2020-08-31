AFL exports | Wines, Rockliff lead Port Adelaide to big win

Two standout performances from Echuca's Ollie Wines and Benalla's Tom Rockliff highlighted a big weekend of action for the region's AFL exports.

Wines and Rockliff were Port Adelaide's best players in the Power's dominant 11.7 (73) to 7.5 (47) victory against Sydney at Adelaide Oval.

Port Adelaide has tightened its grip atop the ladder after the 26-point victory on Saturday afternoon.

But it was the work of the two midfield bulls that had Power fans in a frenzy.

Wines collected 22 disposals, laid seven tackles and booted a goal, while Rockliff gathered 24 disposals, seven clearances and four tackles.

Katamatite's Tom Clurey was in top nick down back and Deniliquin's Todd Marshall continued his progress from injury.

Finley's Tom Hawkins widened the gap to his Coleman Medal rivals in Geelong's come-from-behind win against the Western Bulldogs.

Going great guns: Tom Hawkins. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez.

Hawkins (two goals) had the last laugh over Kialla's Alex Keath, Euroa's Will Hayes and Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer as the Cats stunned the Dogs 10.12 (72) to 6.7 (61).

Hayes finished with 11 touches and five tackles in his first game of the season, while Keath had 10 disposals and five marks.

Vandermeer will be sidelined for multiple games after he injured his hamstring in the opening term.

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver had the ball on a string in Melbourne's gutsy win against St Kilda.

Oliver recorded 26 disposals and six clearances in the Dees’ thrilling three-point victory in Alice Springs.

And Mansfield's James Cousins and Rennie's Daniel Howe were unable to steer Hawthorn to victory against Essendon.

Cousins (19 disposals) and Howe (two goals) battled hard for the Hawks in the 16-point defeat.

In Perth, Fremantle suffered a heavy defeat to Greater Western Sydney.

The loss came despite two goals inside a minute from Seymour product and Fremantle veteran David Mundy (20 disposals).

Moama's Lachie Schultz struggled to hit the scoreboard in the 38-point loss.

On Sunday, Gold Coast had complete control in its clash against North Melbourne, eventually running out a 63-point victor.

Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin had 16 disposals and four tackles for the Kangaroos, while Rochester's Shaun Atley compiled 17 touches and five marks.