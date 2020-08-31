Racing exports - Jacobson moving up the table

More improvement from Garry Jacobson at the weekend has the Matt Stone Racing speedster in high spirits.

The Mooroopna product has moved up the Supercars Championship table to 20th position — a solitary point behind Jack Smith in 19th — after three solid showings in Townsville.

Jacobson qualified in 14th spot for Saturday's first race of the Townsville SuperSprint and held his position by the time he crossed the finish line before upping the ante on Sunday.

Although Jacobson slotted into 16th spot by the end of the second race of the weekend, his starting spot in 11th gave driver and team plenty of encouragement.

“We have some qualifying potential,” Jacobson said.

Focused: Garry Jacobson is looking for a big finish to the season. Picture: Matt Stone Racing.

“We qualified 11th . . . and that was an awesome feeling to be able to get further up the front of the field.

“Now the focus is on rear tyre life during the races.

“Qualifying will improve in its own way with me getting to understand the track a bit more and understand the car and how it behaves, but I think our biggest gain going ahead next weekend is making those rear tyres last.”

Jacobson finished the weekend in 18th, and despite three race events in a row is keen to tackle another in Townsville this weekend.

“(I'm) still feeling pretty fresh, it's great to be still here in the sunny weather in Townsville,” he said.

“We're going to look at the car setup and see if we can change it up a little bit from qualifying to the race and make sure we can get a better understanding of when to pit (and) how to manage the tyres with me driving the car during the stints.

Tracking well: Garry Jacobson. Picture: Matt Stone Racing.

“I reckon we're going to be due for that top 10 result if I can get everything right, so I'm really excited for next weekend.”

The remainder of the championship season has also been mapped out, with a pair of Tailem Bend rounds slotted into September and the Bathurst 1000 to act as the final race of the calendar on October 18.

It leaves Winton Motor Raceway without an event this year.

● Oscar Piastri regained the Formula Three Championship lead and lost it again in the space of 24 hours at the weekend.

The Prema Racing teenager — who has strong family ties to Shepparton — tackled round seven action at Spa-Francorchamps, and after a fifth-placed finish in race one jumped five points ahead of teammate Logan Sargeant on the leaderboard.

But although Piastri managed to cross the line in fifth once more in the second race of the weekend, a five-second penalty — which pushed him back to sixth — coupled with a Sargeant victory — has Piastri seven points behind in second.

Two rounds remain in the season, the first of those beginning on September 4 at Monza.