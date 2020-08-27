Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women's Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on and off the field.

Each week a different district female athlete, leader or champion will be highlighted — so make sure you contact MMG or Valley Sport to nominate those around you to be profiled in the series.

This week, Yarrawonga-Mulwala's Renee McCarthy is featured.

For Renee McCarthy, sport has always been a passion.

Growing up with a physical disability meant the Yarrawonga-Mulwala resident could not play contact sport — which is sometimes the only option in country towns.

But when McCarthy discovered table tennis everything changed.

“I got into table tennis at an early age and it became a sport that I got engaged with playing as an individual and learning to be part of a team and help to improve my fine motor skills and hand-eye co-ordination,” McCarthy said.

“Since playing table tennis I have had many opportunities to represent school and town in various capacities.”

McCarthy has built her self-confidence over the years to allow her to be herself in social situations — and table tennis has been a huge part of her journey to finding her voice.

“I underwent a leadership program in 2015 for women with disabilities that I came across which enabled me to . . . be able to stand up and become more of a voice and be heard instead of always backing away and not being able to have the confidence to stand up for myself and rights,” she said.

“Since doing this course it has inspired and made me more determined to undergo other aspects and capacities in the progression of my table tennis career and life’s journey, whether I have to give up the game playing due to health or body limitations I can then step into other roles and responsibilities such as umpiring games throughout competitions or even high up matches in the state.

“Even my coaching has improved not just the game I play, but also gives me some guidance and I can give the right advice where needed.”

McCarthy helps with coaching and umpiring at Yarrawonga-Mulwala Table Tennis Association, as well as volunteering her time in other aspects of the running of the organisation.

“My roles at the club are as a qualified coach for school activities, level one table tennis coach for all abilities and table tennis umpire,” she said.

“I am on the committee and I have held the role as junior co-ordinator assistant where I help run programs or when the junior co-ordinator cannot attend a session with school children or on a weekly basis at the club, I then take charge and run the programs.”

Having played the game for the best part of two decades, McCarthy is as much in love with table tennis as she is the social side of the sport.

“Table tennis is where I belong and it is a great pastime and hobby,” she said.

“If you train hard you can achieve great things, but personally I just do it for social interaction and gets me out and about and doing something I love.

“It is a great sport that can cater for all abilities, it does not single out or discriminate, and it is great whether it's done in a club setting or at home in the backyard.”

McCarthy is excited to get back into the swing of things post-COVID-19, with one of her passions focused around getting more women and girls involved in table tennis.

Happy to be involved: Renee McCarthy (right) with fellow Yarrawonga-Mulwala Table Tennis Association members. Picture: Les Garbutt.

“One change that has been adapted and implemented to make table tennis more accessible to women and girls of all ages was introduced by the government,” McCarthy said.

“This was a program which was started to entice more women and girls to become more active and involved in a social network.

“It was established to set up a morning session once a week with qualified coaching or support and to engage in a fun environment and socialise, which (allowed women and girls in the community) to come and try our great game and get to know other women of all abilities and ages.

“I am always trying to improve and help with running of the club by my attendance and commitment to be there for when we have school groups as a part of their P.E. and running and participating in the women’s only group as well as the keenagers — which is our over 50 years social group to help people wishing to get out and socialise.

“This is a hit and giggle time including morning tea which is a great new initiative and gets people active and doing something new which isn’t hard or strenuous.”

