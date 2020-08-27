Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

By Shepparton News

Under the bus: Oscar Piastri might be a bit gun shy at his next presser. Picture: Oscar Piastri Racing

1 of 1

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there's an absolute fill-up.

Piastri undone by PlayStation

Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real taste of how ruthless the media can be.

In an interview with Wide World Of Sports’ Brett Graham, Piastri detailed a rare weekend away from the track.

“Most of my time is just chilling out on the PlayStation and spending some time with my girlfriend,” Piastri — who has strong family ties to Shepparton — said before pausing.

“Actually, when you write that, can you put it the other way around?”

An all-time bus-driving effort from Graham — and now us — to include the full quote.

Messi makes everyone a comedian

Oddie enjoyed the worldwide efforts of sporting clubs to photoshop Lionel Messi into their own colours after news broke that the football champion wants out of Barcelona.

Some Goulburn Valley clubs even got in on the act, with Invergordon Cricket Club front and centre.

Messi to Inver? Invergordon posted this photo to Twitter.

Cobram Roar also posted that it was pulling out of the arms race for the superstar.

“The club has pulled out of the race for Messi,” Roar said.

“Money wasn’t the issue, but the fact that Lionel wanted to have the number four shirt which our current holder of that shirt refused to let it go to any player.

“Such a shame, would have fitted quite well amongst the Cobram people.”

Jumper punches

The battle for the best football jumper design in country Victoria is on in earnest thanks to countryfootyscores.com and your votes.

In the running: Longwood's jumper is getting plenty of love.

More than 16,000 votes were tallied in the initial search to narrow the field down to 16 clubs — of which Shepparton, Longwood and Tungamah were included from Oddie's district leagues.

Bowed out: Shepparton's jumper.

Unfortunately the luck of the draw pitted the Redlegs against the GVL Bears first-up — with the former taking a convincing victory 65%-35% — while Tungamah defeated Rupanyup by the same margin.

Still in it: Tungamah's design.

Tungamah is currently facing Omeo Benambra in the second round as Longwood takes on St Joseph's.

Latest articles

News

Above average spring rainfall expected in northern Victoria and southern Riverina

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its 2020 Spring Outlook, showing much of Australia has a high likelihood of above average rainfall in the coming months. The outlook also shows daytime temperatures are likely to be average to below average...

Rodney Woods
News

Border permits ‘beyond a joke’, Cobram company says

A Cobram dairy technology company says the Victorian-NSW border permit system is “beyond a joke”, forcing them to choose between animal welfare or massive fines. Advanced Dairy Systems director Adrian Heyward runs a 24-hour operation providing...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Funding for three park projects

Barooga’s parks and footpaths will receive $350,000 worth of works after Berrigan Shire Council received a Federal Government grant. A gravel path will be built from the adventure park at Collie Park to the playground and swing bridge area on Lawson...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Old football photo stirs curiosity

A football team picture from more than a century ago has stirred curiosity in the region. The photo — of the Barmah Redgummers in 1905 — was submitted to The News by Goulburn Valley resident Don Phillips last week. Phillips, who was...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Reigning Cricket Shepparton C-grade premiers make shock announcement

Cricket Shepparton has lost some of its venom with the Toolamba Taipans Cricket Club announcing it has ceased operating effective immediately. On Tuesday night, the reigning C-grade premier announced on its Facebook page that the club would not be...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Raft of new changes for NAB League and VFL

A major shift in AFL talent programs will leave the NAB League and VFL looking different next year. On Monday, the AFL announced it would make a raft of new changes to the junior talent development leagues and its second-tier competitions, the VFL...

Aydin Payne