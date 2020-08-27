Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there's an absolute fill-up.

Piastri undone by PlayStation

Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real taste of how ruthless the media can be.

In an interview with Wide World Of Sports’ Brett Graham, Piastri detailed a rare weekend away from the track.

“Most of my time is just chilling out on the PlayStation and spending some time with my girlfriend,” Piastri — who has strong family ties to Shepparton — said before pausing.

“Actually, when you write that, can you put it the other way around?”

An all-time bus-driving effort from Graham — and now us — to include the full quote.

Messi makes everyone a comedian

Oddie enjoyed the worldwide efforts of sporting clubs to photoshop Lionel Messi into their own colours after news broke that the football champion wants out of Barcelona.

Some Goulburn Valley clubs even got in on the act, with Invergordon Cricket Club front and centre.

Messi to Inver? Invergordon posted this photo to Twitter.

Cobram Roar also posted that it was pulling out of the arms race for the superstar.

“The club has pulled out of the race for Messi,” Roar said.

“Money wasn’t the issue, but the fact that Lionel wanted to have the number four shirt which our current holder of that shirt refused to let it go to any player.

“Such a shame, would have fitted quite well amongst the Cobram people.”

Jumper punches

The battle for the best football jumper design in country Victoria is on in earnest thanks to countryfootyscores.com and your votes.

In the running: Longwood's jumper is getting plenty of love.

More than 16,000 votes were tallied in the initial search to narrow the field down to 16 clubs — of which Shepparton, Longwood and Tungamah were included from Oddie's district leagues.

Bowed out: Shepparton's jumper.

Unfortunately the luck of the draw pitted the Redlegs against the GVL Bears first-up — with the former taking a convincing victory 65%-35% — while Tungamah defeated Rupanyup by the same margin.

Still in it: Tungamah's design.

Tungamah is currently facing Omeo Benambra in the second round as Longwood takes on St Joseph's.