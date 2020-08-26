PDFNL junior wrap - Round five

Picola District Football Netball League action continued at the weekend.

The league's NSW-based junior competition completed its fifth round, and in the under-17 football ranks Berrigan continues to dominate proceedings.

The Saints remain undefeated atop the table after securing a 53-point victory over Blighty on Saturday.

Go long: Blighty's Charlie Waters. Picture: Christie Gavel.

Cooper Willoughby was the standout for the ladder-leader with a haul of six majors, while Callum Hulley and Matthew Whelan were also impressive.

Luke Learmonth was best afield for the Redeyes.

In the other fixture, Deniliquin booted 2.6 to no score in the final term to snatch a win from Jerilderie.

The Rovers had Tomas Banks and Ray Murphy in fine form during the 14-point triumph, while Rory Knight and Brad Aylett performed well for the Demons.

Quick hands: Jerilderie's Zander Nash.

● Deniliquin is yet to drop a game in the under-14 football competition.

The Rovers defeated Jerilderie by 87 points at the weekend as Liam East and Tyson Williams both snared three majors.

Nicola Di Lullo and Tex Flack were in the best for the Demons.

Blighty had the better of a low-scoring affair against Berrigan, eventually tasting success 27-17.

Xavier Fox and Ryan Thornton stood out for the Saints, as did Bede Orr and Maksym Eddy for the Redeyes.

● In under-17 netball action it was Deniliquin (52-29) and Berrigan (64-29) who came out on top against Jerilderie and Blighty respectively in round five.

Ruby Russell, Shianne Mason and Lily Sharp impressed for the Saints, while Remy Muirhead and Gracie Willis did the same for the Rovers.

Looking ahead: Jerilderie's Dimitee Taylor.

Under-15 results included the Rovers defeating the Demons 49-7 and Blighty getting the better of Berrigan 27-18.

Jessica Hanmer was among the awards for the Redeyes.

Deniliquin was a comfortable victor in the under-13 competition, with the Saints sneaking home against Blighty 17-14.

Abbi Ferguson, Miley Driscoll and Jess O'Dwyer snared the awards for Berrigan in the win.

