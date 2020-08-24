Jacobson building momentum

Mooroopna product Garry Jacobson was happy with his efforts across a Supercars weekend dominated by Scott McLaughlin.

Darwin's Hidden Valley Raceway was putty in the hands of McLaughlin, who won all three races of the SuperSprint, but Jacobson was able to improve his speed across the events and continue to build momentum in his maiden season with Matt Stone Racing.

Jacobson finished 22nd on Saturday, one spot down from his qualifying position of 21st, before a 15-second penalty in Sunday's first race forced him to the back of the grid despite starting in 20th spot.

Hidden Garry: Garry Jacobson tackled Darwin's Hidden Valley Raceway again at the weekend. Picture: Matt Stone Racing.

But a stronger qualifying charge from Jacobson for the third and final race of the weekend — putting him in 18th position on the grid — was a positive step which allowed the Goulburn Valley export to cross the line in 16th.

“I'm really happy with the progression, we're focusing on Townsville now,” Jacobson said.

“I think the engineers really improved the car, especially for Sunday. In qualifying we were able to get to a 1:06.7 which is about half a second quicker than what we were last weekend, so that improvement is always there and the drivers keep understanding the car a bit more with the extra miles that we're doing.

“I'm really happy with the effort to finish off, so stick with us and we'll go to Townsville, I hear these cars are pretty quick across on the street circuits.”

Jacobson heads to Queensland for back-to-back weekends of racing at Townsville after completing the same challenge in Darwin — eventually giving him four straight weekends behind the wheel by the end of the stretch.

After 18 races in the championship battle Jacobson sits 21st, and will look to improve that position when he flies around Reid Park Street Circuit from Saturday.

