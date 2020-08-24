COVID-19 can’t stop Fricke from doing speedway his way

Despite the clamp COVID-19 has put on domestic motorsport competition, Australia is burning rubber with the best of the rest overseas.

Contributing to the green and gold movement is Mansfield’s Max Fricke, a former under-21 speedway world champion cutting it up in the Polish Speedway League.

With a domestic future shrouded by COVID-19, the high-flying Aussie made the dash halfway across the world to Europe in May — a decision that is proving to be fruitful.

Fricke had his foot on the pedal ready to let rip for the opening ride in June upon completing his mandatory isolation period.

After taking time to adapt to a foreign plane, Fricke found a sparkling start this month, holding on for his first win during the third heat of the competition’s eighth round.

Currently, Fricke’s WTS Sparta Wroclaw outfit sits fourth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Lezno after 11 rounds.

No mean feat, considering just months ago his racing future was up in the air while COVID-19 rampaged throughout the country.

But he is far from alone.

In recent months, 64 Australian riders have flown the flag abroad in various US and European motorsport competition.

And they're not there just to turn up; Australian athletes have been winning on the tracks.

Motorcycling Australia chief executive Peter Doyle spoke volumes of Fricke and his compatriots’ pluck of late, mentioning the aptitude needed to breach the world championship level and further their careers.

“We are a long way from Europe, it’s very expensive to get into the current market, and unless you’re living there like the European riders are, racing in front of teams, learning the tracks and the challenges of different cultures, food, languages, you’re almost forgotten living down under,” he said.

“I think you would find it hard to find another sport in Australia that has produced the number of world champions year on year that Australia has, 25 FIM World Championships, at least one in each year for the past 25 years.”