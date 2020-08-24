Sport

COVID-19 can’t stop Fricke from doing speedway his way

By Shepparton News

Caught in the drift: Mansfield's speedway sensation Max Fricke is part of the Australian motorsport wave sweeping Europe and the US.

1 of 1

Despite the clamp COVID-19 has put on domestic motorsport competition, Australia is burning rubber with the best of the rest overseas.

Contributing to the green and gold movement is Mansfield’s Max Fricke, a former under-21 speedway world champion cutting it up in the Polish Speedway League.

With a domestic future shrouded by COVID-19, the high-flying Aussie made the dash halfway across the world to Europe in May — a decision that is proving to be fruitful.

Fricke had his foot on the pedal ready to let rip for the opening ride in June upon completing his mandatory isolation period.

After taking time to adapt to a foreign plane, Fricke found a sparkling start this month, holding on for his first win during the third heat of the competition’s eighth round.

Currently, Fricke’s WTS Sparta Wroclaw outfit sits fourth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Lezno after 11 rounds.

No mean feat, considering just months ago his racing future was up in the air while COVID-19 rampaged throughout the country.

But he is far from alone.

In recent months, 64 Australian riders have flown the flag abroad in various US and European motorsport competition.

And they're not there just to turn up; Australian athletes have been winning on the tracks.

Motorcycling Australia chief executive Peter Doyle spoke volumes of Fricke and his compatriots’ pluck of late, mentioning the aptitude needed to breach the world championship level and further their careers.

“We are a long way from Europe, it’s very expensive to get into the current market, and unless you’re living there like the European riders are, racing in front of teams, learning the tracks and the challenges of different cultures, food, languages, you’re almost forgotten living down under,” he said.

“I think you would find it hard to find another sport in Australia that has produced the number of world champions year on year that Australia has, 25 FIM World Championships, at least one in each year for the past 25 years.”

Latest articles

National

Vic wants to extend state of emergency

Victoria has had 15 coronavirus deaths, taking the state’s toll to 430 and the national figure to 517, but new case numbers dropped sharply to 116.

AAP Newswire
National

Pedophile told boy abuse was good for him

A Victorian pedophile has been jailed for repeatedly abusing a boy during the 1970s, after telling the child it was “good for him” and buying him ice cream.

AAP Newswire
National

Eye on Qld as Vic’s new virus cases drop

Victoria has recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in seven weeks as a cluster in Queensland is being closely monitored by authorities.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

“Surreal experience”: Seymour’s Elle McDonald makes Super Netball debut

After years of hard work and determination, Seymour’s Elle McDonald lived out a childhood dream this week. The talented netballer stepped onto the court and made her Super Netball debut on Tuesday afternoon. McDonald, 25, played the final minutes of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Sport on the airwaves

Sink your teeth into another new venture from the McPherson Media Group sports team by listening to its weekly podcast. Sports Bite is being officially launched today alongside a whole catalogue of other podcasts from the wider MMG team. Although...

Shepparton News
Sport

State football league exports wrap

It was another big weekend of action for the region’s state league exports. Deniliquin’s Jack Henderson and Moama’s Aidyn Johnson enjoyed standout performances for Sturt in the South Australian National Football League. Henderson...

Aydin Payne