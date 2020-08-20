Sport

Locals on the big screen

By Tyler Maher

Dee-lighted: Ethan Greiner, Nash Eddy and Aidan Greiner.

Keen observers in the Goulburn Valley would have seen some familiar faces while watching AFL recently.

League broadcaster Channel 7 has been running a Fan Wall during games to beam supporters onto the screen from their homes while their teams are playing and Kyabram and Lancaster supporters were involved in the process late last month.

Chris Eddy, his son Nash as well as Ethan and Aidan Greiner were on the wall for Melbourne's round nine clash against Port Adelaide — although the Power's 51-point victory did not help with their air time.

Eddy said the opportunity to be on the broadcast came through the Demons themselves.

“The week or so before when Melbourne played Hawthorn one of my best mates touched base to say he was going to be on the fan wall,” Eddy said.

“We ended up beating them fairly comfortably, so we didn't see him much at all.

“An email popped up during the week after that from the Melbourne membership base to say they had some spaces available against Port Adelaide, so I jumped on it and said I'd be happy to do it.

“As it turned out it wasn't a great night for us to be on it either!”

Excited: Despite the scoreline, Ethan Greiner, Nash Eddy, Aidan Greiner and Chris Eddy were happy to cheer the Demons on.

The Dees have soothed any pain Eddy had since the large defeat at the hands of the Power, winning their past three games by more than 50 points.

But despite the round nine result, Eddy said it was all about being involved.

“We were getting lots of messages and screenshots sent to us when we popped up,” he said.

“The kids loved it and it was great fun decorating the place with all of our Melbourne gear.”

