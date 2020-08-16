Tatura meeting proves fruitful for the region’s trainers

5370537724001

Tatura's nine-race card on Saturday was the day one stable landed a big winner and the day one trainer had salt rubbed into the wound of the big one that got away.

Echuca’s training duo of Mick Cornish and Donna Gaskin had been told by a jockey riding their four-year-old gelding at its previous start at Donald that on a heavy track over 2000 m Bolden Beau would be “very hard to beat”.

They found both at Tat and from there everything went according to plan.

Best of all, the winless Bolden Beau opened at long odds, which trainer and connections hammered pretty hard before the field jumped.

And the Echuca trainers and the horse’s connections cleaned up, which was a welcome bonus because the horse, which cost $80,000 at the yearling sales, still has a way to go to pay that back.

Up and about: Jason Maskiell returns to the mounting yard on Bolden Beau. Picture: Brett Holburt/Racing Photos.

But wait; there’s more.

The win had Bolden Beau pocket a further $12,000 as part of the Super VOBIS cash incentive for breeders and owners to support country racing in Victoria, making it a big day out for everyone.

The $23,500 bet365 Maiden Plate over 1980 m was on a heavy track that deteriorated as the day went on, but Bolden Beau’s domination was enough to get Cornish excited.

“His bloodlines read stayer, but we acquired him almost on spec to see if he would make a go as a sprinter — but everything he has done until now shows distance is what he is going to do best,” Cornish said.

“On the back of this and his breeding I am thinking he has enormous potential as a country cups horse, so we are now going to be looking forward to that.”

Cornish said the stable would look for another wet track over a staying distance as a final run this prep and then bring him back for the summer.

He said while taking the gelding to town was not yet on the horizon; if he continued to develop as a genuine stayer he might consider a night meeting or two at Moonee Valley.

“What’s also got us pretty pumped too is he is still learning the business, so this win will hopefully see him go on from here,” he said.

Five races later and Benalla’s Bryan Maher saw his eight-year-old gelding Great Bay jump well when the starter let them go in the $22,000 Vale Rob Gaylard Handicap over 1450 m

which was enough to get him almost as excited as Cornish and Gaskin had been — because it was a singularly rare occurrence.

Maher said while he had been confident the horse would run well he knew that might be a little ambitious.

“In a 0-58 class he’s always a chance, but at the same time he will do everything he can to find a way to lose,” Maher said.

But not this time.

When Maher said “jumped well” he meant Great Bay landed in front as the field settled and, to all intents and purposes, it was all over.

Ridden beautifully by Dylan Dunn, Great Bay controlled the race from the front, hugging the rail from go to whoa and coming around the tight Tatura track into the straight simply went further in front.

As the rest of the challengers floundered behind him, Dunn was already standing up in the irons as he eased his horse over the line.

“Although I think he is more sound now than he was as a four-year-old he doesn’t stay up well and is already a bit dull in the coat, so he might get one more run on his home track then take a break and get some weight back on.”