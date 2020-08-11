AERO racing at the cutting edge of E-Sports cycling

Goulburn Valley-based E-Sports Racing team AERO continues to make its mark in the world of virtual cycling.

After being established earlier this year by businessman Tully Lyster, Shepparton world champion cyclist Brad Norton and Nick Squillari, AERO — Australian E-Sports Racing Organisation — has already spent time as the number one-ranked ZwiftPower outfit in the world.

Now the team is upping its game off-line with new equipment, measurement and (coaching) partnerships to keep it at the forefront of the E-Sports racing community.

Verve Cycling has jumped on board for two years, providing the world's most accurate power metre — the InfoCrank — to AERO's cyclists to increase the accuracy and consistency of their data.

Speed: Rhianon Norton generates some serious power.

The InfoCrank is described as recording true left and right power balance, pedal smoothness, torque effectiveness and cadence, measuring each leg independently and accurately throughout the pedal stroke, regardless of crank velocity.

It also has no drift, is not temperature sensitive and there is no need for constant calibration.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Verve Cycling and use the InfoCrank as our power meter of choice,” Lyster said.

“Our team is built on integrity and legitimacy, and having such a trusted power source validating our riders’ performances shows our commitment to this.

“Through our partnership, using the Infocrank, we aim to profile our riders’ power data results and help educate the E-Sports community in using an accurate power source.”

Verve Cycling is excited to be backing Team AERO.

“It’s incredible to see the explosion of the popularity of the InfoCrank within eRacing, and to see yet another top team choose to use the InfoCrank to help retain the fairness and credibility of online performances is a further endorsement of its peerless performance,” Verve Cycling chief executive Bryan Taylor said.

“We’re always strategic with our partnerships at Verve Cycling and Team AERO is just as passionate about the accuracy and repeatability of power-measurement as we are.

“Their objective of using the virtual world to open up competitive cycling for all can only be a force for good; developing the next generation of elite cyclists has always been a key motivating factor in what we do at Verve Cycling and we’re truly proud to be a part of that journey.”

King Edwards: Shepparton's Liam Edwards is an Australian champion, winning the C5 para-cycling road race at the Road Nationals.

AERO has also joined forces with The Hurt Box for in-house coaching for athletes across all of its levels.

THB head coach David Sturt is a hugely decorated road cyclist who has been involved with the sport for decades.

“Regardless of the level of rider, I look to get the best from each athlete and maximise their enjoyment in the sport,” Sturt said.

Online power: Pat Eddy on a Zwift bike, as used in the first round of the NRS series. Eddy finished the event in fourth place, less than a second away from first place.

Other familiar faces among the AERO ranks include Mooroopna's Liam Edwards, Shepparton's Rhianon Norton and Echuca's Pat and Sam Eddy.