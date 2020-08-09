Sport

Pandemic won’t stop golf clubs ‘Doing it for Jarrod’ in 2020

By Tyler Maher

Keep doing it for Jarrod: Golf clubs are encouraged to raise funds for the Challenge Foundation in memory of Shepparton golfer Jarrod Lyle.

August 8 can be a tough day for the golfing community — in Shepparton and across the world.

Much-loved Shepparton product Jarrod Lyle died on that date two years ago, and tributes flowed across the weekend for the man many called a great mate.

Lyle battled acute myeloid leukaemia three times in his 36 years of life, but his legacy continues to live on through the Challenge Foundation — as well as his wife Briony and daughters Lusi and Jemma.

The anniversary of his passing serves as a reminder for those in the golfing community to keep #DoingItForJarrod in 2020.

Always remembered: Jarrod Lyle.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic pushing back this year's event — in which golf clubs across the country are encouraged to dedicate a members’ day in the memory of Lyle and help raise funds for his foundation — to October and November, the initiative will still go ahead.

A Yellow Day on December 4 at the Australian PGA Championship will also be held to help Challenge continue supporting children and families living with cancer.

“I would like to encourage all golf fans and golf clubs to get behind the #DoingItForJarrod campaign so that Challenge can continue to not only honour all that Jarrod Lyle was, but also continue his mission to support other families living with cancer,” Challenge chief executive David Rogers said.

“Jarrod truly believed in the work of Challenge and spent all of his adult life supporting Challenge’s mission.”

All clubs that participate in the event this year will be entered into the draw to win an invitation to play in Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am, which incorporates the Yellow Day fundraiser.

“Many Australians know Jarrod was a great player, but I think those in the golf community came to learn that he was an even greater champion off the course,” Golf Australia interim chief executive Rob Armour said.

“Working as a united community around the country, there’s no better way for us all to ensure his desire to help those in trouble lives on. We ask all clubs — especially those touched by cancer — to get involved in #DoingItForJarrod again this year.”

Last year's inaugural campaign raised $200,000.

