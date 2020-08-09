Mask up on the links

Sport

By Shepparton News

Golf persists in regional Victoria as one of the only sports left standing following the implementation of increased coronavirus restrictions.

The ability to keep a safe distance from others on the course — as well as the lack of a need to share equipment — means golf members are still able to mask-up and hit the links.

Each club's rules will be specific to the individual situation and preferences of the organisation within the guidelines set by the Victorian Government, so make sure you check with your club before rocking up at the pro shop unannounced.

News photographer Megan Fisher captured some of the action at Mooroopna Golf Club last week.

