Mask up on the links

Golf persists in regional Victoria as one of the only sports left standing following the implementation of increased coronavirus restrictions.

Tracking the shot: Barry Spencer.

The ability to keep a safe distance from others on the course — as well as the lack of a need to share equipment — means golf members are still able to mask-up and hit the links.

Big swing: Peter Rikys.

Each club's rules will be specific to the individual situation and preferences of the organisation within the guidelines set by the Victorian Government, so make sure you check with your club before rocking up at the pro shop unannounced.

Have no Freer, Lloyd is here: Lloyd Freer in action.

News photographer Megan Fisher captured some of the action at Mooroopna Golf Club last week.

Searching: John Bartlett looks for his ball to land.

