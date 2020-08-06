Women’s golf booming at Kialla

Golfing remains possible in regional Victoria during the current stage three coronavirus restrictions — and clubs are keen to have more players take up the sport.

Kialla Golf Club has already had a strong increase in players this winter — especially in the female ranks — due to what it believes is a knock-on effect from the cancellation of other sports.

Kialla booming: Brittany Tancred, Evelyn Duffy and Marilla Macauley have noticed an increase in female golfers at Kialla Golf Club.

Now that gyms and most of the remaining competitive and social sport has also fallen by the wayside, members are putting the call out to anyone interested in having a game — at a safe distance from others of course — to come down and have a hit.

Marilla Macauley detailed the benefits of golf as a hobby, especially for those who would still like to have fun while getting their daily exercise.

“It's age neutral, you can play golf at any age really and you can come out at any time, there's no commitment with golf until you get there on the day,” the Kialla member said.

“You can play by yourself, you can come out any time during the day and play or have a hit and a practice.

Whack: Brittany Tancred sends one long.

“You don't need to buy a uniform or anything, that's the best bit, after playing tennis for years the best bit is that you can come on a Wednesday or you can say it's too frosty today I'm not going.

“You can play any age group and the handicap system means you can start and after six months or so of having a hit you can come and join a competition and have a go because you've got a big handicap that allows you to keep up with the field.

“It's a good all-round game.”

The club is also encouraging those who may not usually play a sport to try their hand at golf — even in short spurts.

“For people like Marilla and myself a game of golf is 18 holes, we're robbed if we play nine,” member Brian Reiners said.

“But you listen to the Golf Australia people and they say to us we should be (advertising to new golfers that) golf can be three holes.

In action: Evelyn Duffy.

“You start them with something little and you work your way through. We're at the other end of the scale and play 18 holes.

“You get all of the health benefits of exercise as well, and you can come out here even when we've got comps on (and) fit in amongst the field.”

Kialla is also currently offering reduced rates on memberships and green fees.

“We have an introductory membership for $280,” Reiners said.

“When it comes to the summer we'll have a green fee special that will run from the first of October through to the 31st of March for $200 or we've also got $15 a round, and you can't go play a round of golf for $15 any where, I can tell you.”

