Piastri looks to conquer Silverstone

By Tyler Maher

Young gun: Formula 3 rising star, Oscar Piastri, has close ties to Shepparton. Picture: Oscar Piastri Racing

Oscar Piastri will look to conquer the iconic Silverstone racetrack this weekend as Formula Three action continues with round five races.

Piastri — who has family links to Shepparton — banked another second spot in the first race of round four, also at Silverstone, before being forced to retire from the reverse-grid battle which followed.

Strong season: Oscar Piastri is atop the Formula Three championship table. Picture: Oscar Piastri Racing

It means the teenage-speedster's advantage at the top of the championship leaderboard has been whittled down to 17 points with five rounds remaining in the season.

Both races at Silverstone this weekend will be 20-lap affairs.

The Prema Racing driver recently addressed talk of his championship hopes, pushing the lid firmly back down.

“The car has been very good so far,” he told fiaformula3.com after round three.

“It has been easy to be confident straight away, which for me is the most important thing. But we are always working and pushing to be even faster.

Speedster: Oscar Piastri is tearing up the track. Picture: Oscar Piastri Racing.

“I’m confident, but I’m not expecting it to be easy at all. I have a bit of a lead, but I’m not focusing on that, it’s still way too early to be thinking about that. I’m still focusing on improving myself, I am still far from perfect and I don’t think I have fully maximised a whole race weekend yet.

“I didn’t expect to be leading the championship, but I think naturally I adapt to new things quite quickly, so I think having the long break and then going straight into the season has been beneficial to me.”

