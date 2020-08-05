Jacobson raises the bat for 50th Supercars race

Supercars action heads to the Northern Territory for a Darwin double-header this month, and Garry Jacobson is ready to throw himself into the heat of battle.

The Mooroopna product will represent the Goulburn Valley for the 50th time at the highest level of racing in the country across the Darwin Triple Crown event — which was scheduled to start on Saturday — after punching out a career-best effort last round for Matt Stone Racing.

“I'm pretty excited about it, I think anybody that comes off a personal best result from the previous track you sort of get to the next event with a bit more confidence and a bit more belief in what you're doing,” Jacobson said.

Masked speedster: Garry Jacobson sports some new gear. Picture: Matt Stone Racing.

“I'm looking forward to seeing what we're capable of again.”

A call was made late on Wednesday afternoon to push the event back a week to August 15 and 16 — as well as postpone the Darwin Supersprint to a later date this month — due to teams arriving in the NT from states with worsening coronavirus outbreaks.

“Following intensive discussions over recent days and at the direction of the NT Government and the relevant health authority, the decision has been made to postpone this weekend’s event for seven days,” Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said.

“This decision has been made to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of all of our people and the wider community in (the) Northern Territory.”

Regardless of when he will tackle it, Darwin's Hidden Valley Raceway presents its own set of unique challenges for Jacobson — not least that of the climate in the Top End.

“Darwin's a pretty special track, I think that whenever you go there you're always trying to find a car setup that can be pretty quick in terms of least amount of aero drag and low ride height to go quick down the longest straight there is of any circuit in the country,” he said.

“(But you also have) to try and find a balance that works through all of the flowing sectors in sector two and three.

“It's a really tough track to pull the car up at turn one, especially in the races.

“You usually come off the start line exceeding 200ks an hour and you go into turn one racing two wide — sometimes three or four wide — because of how long the straight can get and how wide it is.

“Braking as late as you can, fighting for positions with cold tyres and cold brakes — that usually causes some entertainment for the crowds and sometimes mixes up the results a bit and takes away the predictability of everything.

“There's usually one or two cars that get spat out on the outside onto the grass where there's just no racing room left.

Sizzling: Greater Shepparton's Garry Jacobson will look to be red-hot at the weekend. Picture: Matt Stone Racing.

“So it's a unique track for those reasons, the temperature is going to be higher than what the drivers will probably want it to be, we're approaching a winter season everywhere in the country but winter just doesn't exist in Darwin from my opinion, so probably will be looking for some rubbish bins with some ice and some water in them to cool down after each session because the heat will be something we'll have to get used to.

“But I'm sure with the two weekends in a row of racing the drivers will get familiar to that heat and toughen up as the weekends go on.”

One of the key strategical aspects of the racing up north will be attempting to keep tyres from overheating too quickly across each stint.

“I think a lot of people are going to be trying to not get too stuck behind other cars because if you're stuck behind another car with hot engine temp and the hot temperature from the sun I suppose, in a warmer climate, your tyres are going to cook pretty quick,” Jacobson said.

“So there will be a lot of aggressive passing manoeuvres done when people have fresh tyres on trying not to get stuck behind people and trying to get the most out of the tyre on the first five laps, and then trying to conserve as much as possible.

“Obviously the tyres are going to get hot and it's all about the drivers trying to compensate with smooth steering techniques and finding clear air down the long main straight, not staying behind any cars for too long will be the big key I think.

“I'm really looking forward to it.”

Flash: Garry Jacobson shows off his new helmet. Picture: Matt Stone Racing.

And while the crowds won't be at the numbers the championship has been used in the past, those that do find themselves trackside will be keener than ever to feel the wind on their face and smell the burning rubber as Jacobson and his fellow competitors fly around the circuit.

“I think that it's one of the few circuits that when the drivers and the teams get there at the crack of dawn usually it doesn't mean that the line's going to be any shorter,” Jacobson said.

“I think you generally get an idea that the fans really do care about the racing at this particular event, they get there so early to get their spots where they want to sit and try and beat everybody to get those awesome spots at turn one and turn five where a lot of the passing opportunities are.

“So it's interesting to watch the crews try and cut the lines to get through the gate entry, it's quite funny to be honest.”