Cartwright strikes ace through fog

Olivia Cartwright's sporting resume continues to grow.

The star lawn bowler, 16, added a second hole-in-one to her long list of achievements at the weekend — striking truly from the first tee at Kyabram Parkland Golf Club.

Cartwright could not see the result of her 122 m hit until she reached the green after losing sight of her ball in thick fog, but was over the moon to find it at the bottom of the hole.

Tough conditions: Olivia Cartwright hit her ball out of sight and into the fog off the first tee at Kyabram Parkland Golf Club before finding it in the hole.

Parkland was also the scene of her first ace — which was on the ninth hole four years ago.

Cartwright has amassed local, regional, state and national accolades on the other type of green with bowl in hand.

