Goulburn Valley AFL exports tackle condensed fixture

By Tyler Maher

Emotional win: Moama's Lachie Schultz was up and about after the final siren sounded. Picture: AAP Image/Gary Day.

The sprawling AFL fixture can make it hard to keep track of when one round finishes and the other begins, but the Goulburn Valley's familiar faces are taking it in their stride.

Laitham Vandermeer was again impressive for the Western Bulldogs last week in a heavy defeat at the hands of the Tigers, slotting two majors and snaring four tackles.

The Mooroopna product now has eight goals in his debut season, and was set to take to the field again on Monday night.

Kialla's Alex Keath and Deniliquin's Sam Lloyd both had six touches against Richmond.

Ollie Wines was on fire for Port Adelaide on Thursday night against Melbourne, racking up 25 touches and a goal.

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver had 23 disposals and eight tackles, and alongside Vandermeer a night earlier drew the ire of the Match Review Officer.

Both can accept $1000 sanctions with early pleas for minor discretions — Oliver for careless, low impact and high contact striking and Vandermeer for forceful front-on contact of the same three classifications.

Benalla's Tom Rockliff was back in action against the Dees and returned with 10 tackles and 21 possessions, while Katamatite's Tom Clurey had 10 disposals.

Shepparton's Jarman Impey also made a positive return to the field, kicking a goal among 11 touches for Hawthorn in a come-from-behind win against Carlton.

Impey had suffered an ACL injury last year, but was back to his exciting best on Friday in Perth.

Rochester's Shaun Atley and Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin tallied 37 disposals between them for North Melbourne in a 69-point triumph against Adelaide on Saturday, while district products were involved in one of the games of the season between West Coast and Geelong on Saturday night.

Cobram's Esava Ratugolea shouldered plenty of the ruck load against Nic Naitanui and managed nine hit-outs and four tackles, with Finley's Tom Hawkins slotting two majors for the Cats.

Big job: Cobram's Esava Ratugolea battled a rampant Nic Naitanui in the ruck. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright.

Seymour product Tom Cole had nine possessions for the victorious Eagles.

Shepparton's Lachie Ash had six marks and 13 touches for GWS against Gold Coast as Mooroopna's Jarrod Harbrow managed nine disposals for the Suns.

To cap round nine, Fremantle and Collingwood slogged it out in a low-scoring affair at Optus Stadium.

Seymour's David Mundy was in vintage form for the Dockers — tallying 23 touches and kicking the sealer — while Tallygaroopna's Steele Sidebottom returned from suspension to boot two goals and rack up 25 disposals.

Moama's Lachie Schultz also kicked two majors and was lively once more for the Dockers.

