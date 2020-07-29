Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Marlie Noonan

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women's Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on and off the field.

Each week a different district female athlete, leader or champion will be highlighted — so make sure you contact MMG or Valley Sport to nominate those around you to be profiled in the series.

This week Barooga's Marlie Noonan is featured.

Marlie Noonan has had to work harder than those around her when it comes to chasing her dream of playing soccer at the highest level possible.

Having mostly played on boys teams throughout almost a decade in the sport, Noonan is always pushing to prove herself — and it shows with her improvement across the years.

“I play for the Goulburn Valley Suns’ under-16 boys, I have won two coaches awards in the three years I’ve been playing there,” Noonan said.

Looking ahead: Marlie Noonan assesses the situation ahead of her. Picture: Lynne Weir.

“I have been playing soccer for eight years, three of them being with Suns, three at Cobram Tigers/Cobram Roar and I started my soccer with the Cobram Junior Soccer Association.

“Throughout my soccer career, I have only really had the opportunity to play in competitions with with boys.

“Being the only girl, you have to really earn your respect in the team and show that you are good enough to be there.

“From a young age I have had coaches that were supportive of me being a girl playing with a team full of boys, which these days is rather important as with no support as a female in sport it tends to be harder to get to the top.

“I have strived to become a leader for younger women in sports as I know the struggles that I have been through to get where I am today and I believe it should be a fairer and not so complicated process.”

The Barooga resident is facing more challenges than usual at the moment as she is unable to cross into Victoria to train with her teammates — but like always she is taking it in her stride.

“As boys are naturally faster and stronger, I have to work twice as hard to maintain fitness and strength,” she said.

“For the past three weeks I’ve been unable to attend any trainings or games due to restrictions.

“I have been training six times a week at the gym in an attempt to be prepared for my return.

“This is incredibly difficult considering all my other teammates are still training and playing.

“Luckily, I have a very supportive club and coaches around me through all this.”

Tough contest: Marlie Noonan competes for the GV Suns. Picture: Lynne Weir.

Supportive clubs and coaches have fortunately been constants in Noonan's budding career, which began by helping out as a fill in for a friend's team.

“I was introduced to soccer by a friend when she initially asked me to fill in for their team,” Noonan said.

“After this I began playing a full season with Cobram Junior Soccer Association and continued for another season after this.

“Also, along the way I participated in the holiday programs with Skillzone ran by Adam Gatcum.

“After doing this for a few years, Adam became someone who really supported me through anything I chose to do as I was really the only girl playing at the time, this was incredibly helpful as it was nice to have someone with his experience support me.”

Gatcum is happy to support Noonan in any way he can — including employing her during school holidays to help with the clinics she once participated in.

“It’s important (for men and boys to be leaders and champions of change for women's sport) because male sport has dominated for so long that now that women’s sport is growing, men play a big role in supporting and promoting women and girls in sport, and this really goes a long way to creating change in the long term,” Gatcum said.

“Marlie used to come to Skillzone as a participant and now she works for us in the school holidays.

“She’s a naturally gifted sportswoman and is great when working with the kids.

“We are constantly striving for change and implementing new ideas.

“It’s been great to be able to give her the opportunity to enter the sporting workforce and it’s been really rewarding to see her grow as a leader, especially because it is so difficult to be a regional leader in sport.”

Noonan wants to see more scope for women and girls from regional areas to progress in their chosen sports, because she would hate to see them be lost to the game otherwise.

In action: Marlie Noonan. Picture: Lynne Weir.

“I would like to see more opportunities for women in soccer outside of the city as there isn’t many high level female teams in the country,” she said.

“Without women in sport there is no role models for younger girls.

“Personally, if I don’t keep active then I begin to lose myself and any routine I was currently in.

“I also know that I’m a lot happier when keeping active.”

