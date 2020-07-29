Sport

Picola District league’s junior competition round one results

By Aydin Payne

Dashing: Blighty's Jack Charlton tucks the ball under his arm and goes for a run. Picture: Zoe McMaugh

Picola District Football Netball League kicked off its NSW-based junior competition at the weekend.

Opening round action had Blighty host Deniliquin Rovers in what was the weekend's only match-up.

The remaining round one contest between Jerilderie and Berrigan was postponed.

Berrigan requested extra time to prepare for the season and will be involved this weekend when round two starts.

It was a dominant day out for the Rovers, with all five teams walking away with four points.

Deniliquin's stranglehold began with the under-14 football outfit claiming a 12.10 (82) to 2.5 (17) win.

Youngster Ed Dudley starred for the Rovers and booted three majors, while teammate Jerrah Caruso (two), Tyson Willis (two) and Cameron Wills (two) provided support.

Blighty's Jarrod Bashford and Max Caruso were the standouts for the Redeyes.

On the netball courts, the Roos’ 13-and-under outfit stormed home to claim a 53-2 victory.

The wins kept coming when the 15-and-under side saluted by 15 goals (31-16), followed by the 17-and-under's comfortable 49-30 win.

But the biggest win of the day came in the under-17 football match.

The Roos romped home to a 19.19 (133) to 3.6 (24) drubbing of the home side.

Khy Stovell produced a mesmerising seven-goal performance to be best afield, while Bailey Caruso chipped in with four of his own.

And Tom Banks (two goals) and Kaiden Joss showcased their talents across the midfield.

Rovers’ thirds coach Adam Bodey told the Southern Riverina News he was proud of the performance of his star youngsters.

‘‘The boys were led well by ‘Jossy’ (Kaiden Joss) in the middle and with Khy (Stovell) at half-forward, we were able to apply scoreboard pressure,” Bodey said.

‘‘Brody Flight was a great target up forward and made the most of his opportunities and Alvin Cooper set the tone in the ruck.

‘‘Tom Banks was a ball magnet and the whole backline was solid all day.’’

The Roos will now take on Jerilderie, while the Redeyes will look to bounce back in their road trip to Berrigan.

