Racing wrap - Bogey track beats Best, Piastri in fine form

Superstition runs rife throughout sports, and sadly for Zak Best, his bogey track — Sydney Motorsport Park — has come back to haunt him once again.

Following a 12th and seventh-placed finish in round two of the Super2 series, Best sits almost middle of the pack in a 14-driver crowd.

In his first race since March, Benalla's Best tackled the Sydney track under the cover of darkness on July 18.

Smiling assassin: Zak Best was happy to be back in his Nissan.

Starting in P9, the rookie was left chasing the front of the pack after getting caught in a tangle on turn two before finishing in 12th.

“It was good to race at night with the cool conditions,” Best said.

“It’s like day-time racing really — it’s easy to see with the lights and headlights.”

Returning to the track the next day, Best worked hard to turn a P12 into a seventh-placed finish to end the weekend on a positive note.

“We were trying to make up as many points as we could,” Best said.

“It was definitely a good improvement to get inside the top 10 and close to a top five.

“The team were definitely happier with seventh, but everyone is happy to just move forward.”

After making his way up to Sydney a week earlier than expected due to the Victoria-NSW border closure, Best said the lead-up to the round had been strange.

“It was very boring and being stuck in a hotel for the week wasn’t the best way to prepare,” he said.

Best finished the round ninth in the series, with round three scheduled for Sandown in September, barring any changes.

Best also thanked new partner ELITE Brake and Mechanical for coming on board for the rest of the series.

● Oscar Piastri sits atop the Formula Three championship leaderboard after three rounds of action in his debut season.

The teenage speedster — who has strong links to Shepparton — holds a 26-point advantage ahead of this weekend's fourth round at Silverstone.

In his most recent outing, Piastri banked a pair of second spots in Budapest to cement his standing as the driver to beat in the nine-round season.