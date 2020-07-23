GCJFL returns for its season

Goulburn Campaspe Junior Football League will begin its season this weekend.

But Moama won't be a part of it.

The Magpies have been forced to put a hold on football in the GCJFL and Shepparton District Junior Football League for the time being, as border exemptions are not available for sport.

Junior president Brad Langbourne said the club had been forced to wait for the time being.

“We would be forced to isolate upon our return from Victoria,” Langbourne said.

“So at the moment we are putting everything on pause. It's unfortunate, but there is nothing we can do about it.”

GCJFL president Chris Thomas said he was shattered for all involved at the club.

“It's really disappointing to have anyone denied the opportunity to play,” Thomas said.

“There are a lot of kids in that club. It would be great to see them get the opportunity to play some scratch matches or get to play against Deniliquin in the next few weeks.

“But if something changes, if in four or five weeks the border restrictions are removed, we will be straight on the phone to the club asking them to get their kids ready to play so we can get them back on the park as soon as possible.”

The competition will continue with local teams including Echuca and Echuca United, and with a creative layout for the season.

This year will feature a floating fixture, with the clubs involved in weekly match-ups given the opportunity to decide when and where games are played.

“We just want to provide the opportunity to play,” Thomas said.

“Things are changing on a near daily basis. We made the call to resume a week ago, and within days the border was completely shut.

“We wanted to prepare ourselves, so if more changes have to be made we are able to do so.

“We waited until a week after the Shepp juniors. They had a really good opening week, so it fills us with a lot of confidence for how things are going to be for the season.”

Now, with the season right on the doorstep, Thomas wants all players and families to remember that safety will be priority number one.

“The big thing for us is this season is not for crowds, it is all about the players,” he said.

“We want parents to stay in their cars, groups no bigger than 10, people adhering to social distancing as well.

“The big one is people staying off the oval. We know footy, it's something you do at games by jumping the fence and listening to the coach. But we can't have that this year.

“The players are doing everything they can, they're not high-fiving, not sharing drink bottles and making sure they are safe so they can keep playing.

“So we need everyone at the ground to do their part so we can keep playing football.”