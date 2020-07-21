SDJFL | under-14s round one

Shepparton Swans Red under-14s began its football season in the most memorable fashion, winning by a solitary point in a classic clash months in the making.

In a Shepparton District Junior Football League ripper, the Swans held off a fast-finishing Mooroopna to win 68-67 and sing the song for the first time this year.

The Swans had led by 20 points at three-quarter time, but the Cats were not going to fall without putting up a huge fight, kicking the game's last three goals to almost pinch the chocolates.

Flynn Grumley put in a powerful performance kicking four goals for the Swans and he got plenty of support from Jye Fitzsimmons, Mitchell Walters, Edward Telford and Jake Cirillo.

For the Cats, Braydyn Taylor kicked five and looked the business, as did Alick Jarvis, Reeve Evans and Xavier Chandler.

Elsewhere, both Shepparton Notre teams had big wins against Shepparton United outfits.

Notre Gold knocked off United Red by 160 points, with Jack Whitlock (five goals), Kye Jeffery (four), and Christian Vaitohi (three) bagging some goals.

And Notre Maroon did not concede a single major in a 110-point win against United Blue.

Harper Collins (four goals), Zac Daldy (three) and Deacon Woods (two) were some of the stars of the show.

Shepparton Swans White wasted no time getting into the swing of things, whacking Tatura by 162 points.

The Swans generated a remarkable 55 scoring shots in the win, with Rory Duffy (four goals), Oliver Warburton, Kade Dwyer (seven goals) and Bailey Stevens enjoying the outing,

And Echuca White began its season with a derby win against Echuca Green, grabbing a 27-point win.

White trailed by two points at quarter-time, but took over from there, the 62-35 win headlined by strong performances from Jaxson McMinn, Max Trewhella (two goals), River Stevens (two) and Isaac Watson.