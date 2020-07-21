Sport

SDJFL | under-14s round one

By Alex Mitchell

Grit: Players contest the footy in the Echuca derby.

1 of 1

Shepparton Swans Red under-14s began its football season in the most memorable fashion, winning by a solitary point in a classic clash months in the making.

In a Shepparton District Junior Football League ripper, the Swans held off a fast-finishing Mooroopna to win 68-67 and sing the song for the first time this year.

The Swans had led by 20 points at three-quarter time, but the Cats were not going to fall without putting up a huge fight, kicking the game's last three goals to almost pinch the chocolates.

Flynn Grumley put in a powerful performance kicking four goals for the Swans and he got plenty of support from Jye Fitzsimmons, Mitchell Walters, Edward Telford and Jake Cirillo.

For the Cats, Braydyn Taylor kicked five and looked the business, as did Alick Jarvis, Reeve Evans and Xavier Chandler.

Elsewhere, both Shepparton Notre teams had big wins against Shepparton United outfits.

Notre Gold knocked off United Red by 160 points, with Jack Whitlock (five goals), Kye Jeffery (four), and Christian Vaitohi (three) bagging some goals.

And Notre Maroon did not concede a single major in a 110-point win against United Blue.

Harper Collins (four goals), Zac Daldy (three) and Deacon Woods (two) were some of the stars of the show.

Shepparton Swans White wasted no time getting into the swing of things, whacking Tatura by 162 points.

The Swans generated a remarkable 55 scoring shots in the win, with Rory Duffy (four goals), Oliver Warburton, Kade Dwyer (seven goals) and Bailey Stevens enjoying the outing,

And Echuca White began its season with a derby win against Echuca Green, grabbing a 27-point win.

White trailed by two points at quarter-time, but took over from there, the 62-35 win headlined by strong performances from Jaxson McMinn, Max Trewhella (two goals), River Stevens (two) and Isaac Watson.

Latest articles

News

Covid-19 precautions protect tradies and clients

While many industries have been decimated by COVID-19, Benalla’s builders and tradies, and their counterparts across the state, are struggling to meet demands. As a result of this the Victorian Building Authority (VBA) is urging people to take extr...

Simon Ruppert
News

Experts in arboriculture

North East Tree Services is a Benalla-based business owned and operated by local man Jason Stewart. Jason has been providing a professional service in all aspects of tree works since 2011 and has overseen significant growth in that time. With his...

Simon Ruppert
News

Local Government election to go ahead in October

Local Government elections will go ahead as planned in October despite the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) requesting they be postponed. The MAV wanted elections deferred this year because of the ongoing negative impacts of the COVID-19...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Swans ready to fly in debut match

It will go down as one of the most unique lead-ups to a team debut in history when the Shepparton Swans run out onto John Gray Oval at Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans first announced their new youth girls squad in the Shepparton District Junior...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GVL releases junior fixture

THE first bounce and centre pass of the 2020 Goulburn Valley League season is now just over a week away. On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine round fixture for under 16 and 18 football alongside under 15 and 17 netball. GVL officials...

Brayden May
Sport

Sport is back - Don’t take it for granted

This year has been a long, hard road for all walks of life. From those on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 to those who have lost their jobs because of it — and everyone in between — this year has thrown up challenges and...

Shepparton News