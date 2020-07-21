Photos | SDJFL opening round action

Sport
Photos | SDJFL opening round actionBy Aydin Payne
After a delayed start to the season youngsters across the region were able to run out to play their first match of the year at the weekend.
Shepparton District Junior Football League welcomed its players back to the field and there was action aplenty at multiple grounds.
On Saturday morning at Kialla Reserve, the Southern Stars’ Gold and White under-10 outfits met each other in an opening round contest for bragging rights.
Up against their fellow clubmate, White donned its clash jumper which, ironically, was black.
Although no scores are taken in the under-10 and under-12 competitions, competitiveness was high between the two sides, as they tackled and bumped over four quarters.
News photographer Rodney Braithwaite captured all the action.