Sport

Photos | SDJFL opening round action

By Aydin Payne

Quick hands: White's Toby Collier fires off a quick handball to his teammate.

1 of 1

After a delayed start to the season youngsters across the region were able to run out to play their first match of the year at the weekend.

Shepparton District Junior Football League welcomed its players back to the field and there was action aplenty at multiple grounds.

On Saturday morning at Kialla Reserve, the Southern Stars’ Gold and White under-10 outfits met each other in an opening round contest for bragging rights.

Up against their fellow clubmate, White donned its clash jumper which, ironically, was black.

Although no scores are taken in the under-10 and under-12 competitions, competitiveness was high between the two sides, as they tackled and bumped over four quarters.

News photographer Rodney Braithwaite captured all the action.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Swans ready to fly in debut match

It will go down as one of the most unique lead-ups to a team debut in history when the Shepparton Swans run out onto John Gray Oval at Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans first announced their new youth girls squad in the Shepparton District Junior...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GVL releases junior fixture

THE first bounce and centre pass of the 2020 Goulburn Valley League season is now just over a week away. On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine round fixture for under 16 and 18 football alongside under 15 and 17 netball. GVL officials...

Brayden May
Sport

Sport is back - Don’t take it for granted

This year has been a long, hard road for all walks of life. From those on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 to those who have lost their jobs because of it — and everyone in between — this year has thrown up challenges and...

Shepparton News