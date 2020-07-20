Sport

Tat Chat | Tatura Bowls

By Shepparton News

Tatura Ladies 100Up champion Freda Clement with runner-up Dot Best.

Tatura Bowls Club's current ladies champion Freda Clement won convincingly over Dot Best in the ladies’ 100up handicap event final.

Clement's victory ended Best's quest to win the event for the fourth year in a row.

Both bowlers prior to the match may have needed to dust off their bowls for neither had been on the greens practicing since the pennant competition ceased.

However, Clement was certainly not displaying any lack of practice.

Although she had not had a bowl in her hand for some time, she was in devastating form for her draw bowling was spot on.

Best was also displaying some great bowls, but the more consistent Clement was regularly drawing closest to the kitty with multiple numbers in the end.

The Tatura greens have been in excellent condition over the early winter months and the fine days are drawing a few regulars down for practice.

One green is available for practice every day of the week.

If you wish to have a roll please list your name, phone number details and times of play on the sheet provided.

