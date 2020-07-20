GVL releases junior fixture

The first bounce and centre pass of this year's Goulburn Valley League season is now less than a week away.

On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine-round fixture for under-16 and 18 football alongside under-15 and 17 netball.

League officials are hopeful of staging grand finals on September 26 at a yet to be determined venue where the top two teams from each grade will face off.

“Season 2020 is certainly not how anyone envisaged it to be. It is very different to any season in the 126-year history of the GOTAFE Goulburn Valley League,” league chairman David Roff said.

“We were saddened to have to make the decision to call off the premiership season, but we are delighted that we can provide our juniors across football and netball the opportunity to participate in the sport they love.

“The primary goal of the board and all our participating clubs is to encourage participation for our juniors.

“This year is the inaugural year for the under-16 competition and, whilst it may not be a normal season, we are pleased that we can commence a competition for this grade this year as planned.”

Games across both sporting codes will also look a little different to previous years with changes including:

● The football bench will be increased to eight players.

● Rolling substitutions will be introduced for netball.

● There will be no league best-and-fairest this year. Clubs can still hold their own individual best-and-fairest, should they wish.

● A minimum one-hour gap between games has been recommended to allow any necessary cleaning and sanitation as per the return to play protocols.

League operations manager Jo Spencer said it was important everyone realised that only spectators necessary to support participation should attend training and competitions and must abide by current group gathering restrictions.

“I am finalising the guide for spectators that the league will print and distribute to clubs to be available at gates on game day,” she said.

“It will also be supplied to clubs electronically so it can be sent to all members and will also be promoted across the league and each individual club's social media pages.

“These guidelines are based on current state government restrictions and return to play protocols from AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria.”

Benalla and Seymour have elected to take no part in the competition, while Rochester and Mansfield will not compete in the under-16 football competition.

Game times will be as follows: Under-16 football (10.30 am), under-18 football (2 pm), 15-and-under netball (11 am) and 17-and-under netball (1.30 pm).

Round one fixture

Under-18 football, under-17 netball, under-15 netball

Echuca v Shepparton.

Mansfield v Mooroopna.

Rochester v Tatura.

Kyabram v Euroa.

Shepparton Swans v Shepparton United.

Under-16 football

Echuca v Shepparton.

Kyabram v Euroa.

Shepparton Swans v Shepparton United.

Bye — Tatura and Mooroopna.