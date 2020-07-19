Sport

GALLERY - Youngest SJSA players have a ball on return to pitch

By Shepparton News

Arham Rehan, Sirius College.

1 of 1

The joy seen on the faces of some of the youngest Shepparton Junior Soccer Association players at the weekend made all of the hard work worth it for parents and volunteers.

With all the necessary precautions in place, junior soccer returned to the McEwen Reserve pitches on Saturday.

From Kinderoos having a laugh through to teenagers taking it a bit more seriously, 10 grades of matches took place to mark the delayed start to this year's season for players.

News photographer Rodney Braithwaite was on hand to capture some of the under-6 action.

Latest articles

News

Graeme Thomas Howard | Obituary

On May 26, 2020, lifetime Kyabram resident and true gentleman Graeme Howard passed away peacefully in the Epworth Eastern Hospital, Box Hill. He succumbed to extensive complications caused by a heart attack suffered six weeks prior. Graeme was born...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton’s She-Shed wonderland

In among the hits of the stars are reminders of Shepparton’s musical history with the song lists of treasured locals like Written Approval, Dexter and Noodles Romanov and the Flustered Peacocks

John Lewis
News

Not enough psychologists in Shepparton as mental health crisis looms

Local psychologists and GPs warn Greater Shepparton will not be ready for a looming mental health crisis in the wake of COVID-19, as clinicians struggle to keep up with demand. Health authorities are predicting a surge in mental illness following...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Swans ready to fly in debut match

It will go down as one of the most unique lead-ups to a team debut in history when the Shepparton Swans run out onto John Gray Oval at Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans first announced their new youth girls squad in the Shepparton District Junior...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GVL releases junior fixture

THE first bounce and centre pass of the 2020 Goulburn Valley League season is now just over a week away. On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine round fixture for under 16 and 18 football alongside under 15 and 17 netball. GVL officials...

Brayden May
Sport

Sport is back - Don’t take it for granted

This year has been a long, hard road for all walks of life. From those on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 to those who have lost their jobs because of it — and everyone in between — this year has thrown up challenges and...

Shepparton News