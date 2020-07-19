GALLERY - Youngest SJSA players have a ball on return to pitch

Sport
GALLERY - Youngest SJSA players have a ball on return to pitchBy Shepparton News
The joy seen on the faces of some of the youngest Shepparton Junior Soccer Association players at the weekend made all of the hard work worth it for parents and volunteers.
With all the necessary precautions in place, junior soccer returned to the McEwen Reserve pitches on Saturday.
From Kinderoos having a laugh through to teenagers taking it a bit more seriously, 10 grades of matches took place to mark the delayed start to this year's season for players.
News photographer Rodney Braithwaite was on hand to capture some of the under-6 action.