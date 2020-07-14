Sport

Hopes shattered for Seymour products as VFL pulls pin

By Meg Saultry

Switching off: Jack Murphy's (right, pictured playing with Seymour) yearly VFL commitments came to an end last week after the state league cancelled its competition. Picture: Alex Mitchell

1 of 1

A gruelling eight-month pre-season for a football year that ended in tatters has taken its toll — physically and mentally — on VFL standalone clubs.

Beginning in November, Jack Murphy — who lists Seymour as his second club — battled his way through training three nights a week with Coburg at Piranha Park.

Then COVID-19 hit and Murphy was left going through the motions on his own.

Sessions ramped up again as restrictions started to ease, first with a teammate and then groups of 10 before the club was back training in separate groups of 20.

But with a new lockdown, the proposed seven-team season, set to launch next month, has been abandoned.

Made up mostly of standalone clubs after AFL-affiliated teams had already pulled the plug, Murphy said many around the league felt deflated and relieved following the season-ending call.

“I think what’s forgotten is how much we prepare. From the food we eat, the recovery, to learning our game style or that a call to play could have come at any moment,” Murphy said.

“It’s been an extra-long pre-season so there was a massive workload, but it was also mentally taxing with all the uncertainty.

“I reckon the uncertainty was the hardest to deal with.”

Murphy wasn’t the only Seymour player in the VFL — there was also Footscray captain Josh Prudden and teenagers Sam Durham, Hudson Kaak and Dylan Cook were all vying to take the step up after spending time at Richmond.

With standalone clubs considered the backbone of the competition, Murphy said it had been good news to see those clubs band together to get a season going after the initial postponement.

“The AFL has the money and infrastructure, but we make up for it with our culture and history. So for those clubs to come together and get something going is a credit to them,” he said.

“We don’t get things given to us, we earn what we put in. So we do have a bit of a chip on our shoulders to compete with the AFL. That’s a big motivation for us standalone players.”

When the Sherrin is bounced to start next year’s VFL season — in whatever shape that may be — Murphy said Coburg would be ready to tackle it head-on.

“We love playing footy, so whatever form the season is — long, short, with pay or without — most of us are happy to just play footy and get a season going,” he said.

“Uncertainty will be the main thing, so we’ll need to take it as it comes, but we’ve got a saying at Coburg — ‘adapt and overcome’.

“And we’ll take that mindset into next year.”

Latest articles

National

Possible new virus case in South Australia

South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade says there may be a new COVID-19 case in the state, with results of a second test not due till Thursday.

AAP Newswire
National

Small business key to diversifying exports

Australia’s small businesses are crucial to diversify exports but the nation should also maintain its trading relationship with China, an inquiry has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic train stowaways get bonds in SA

Four men have been placed on good behaviour bonds after arriving in SA on freight train in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Seymour, other league teams pull out of junior season

Coronavirus carnage has continued to impact football and netball clubs as they push toward a competitive junior season in the coming months. Goulburn Valley League club Seymour officially withdrew all its grades on Tuesday, after Mitchell Shire was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancels senior season

Another sport has succumbed to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancelled its senior winter competitions on Friday, after an update from the Victorian Government concerning community sport. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura Basketball

Tatura Aussie Hoops commences Tuesday, July 21. Aussie Hoops is a basketball program for ages 5-10. Where: Tatura Stadium, Albert St, Tatura When: Tuesdays 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm for eight weeks Cost: $85 new registration (includes Aussie...

Shepparton News