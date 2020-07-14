Shepparton Bulls pull plug on 2020 season

With COVID-19 cases in Melbourne skyrocketing, the Shepparton Bulls have decided the Victorian Rugby Premiership is one red flag they don’t want to charge.

Announced via Facebook on Monday, the rugby union outfit opted out of the competition following Rugby Victoria’s decision to suspend all activities in affected areas.

Should the season go ahead, the risk far outweighed the reward for the Bulls.

As a regional team in a Melbourne-based metropolitan league, coronavirus related risks, such as community transmission, were enough to convince the Shepparton side to pull the plug.

“It’s not the news we wanted to put out in 2020, but unfortunately COVID-19 has got the better of this year on all levels,” the statement read.

“Due to Friday’s announcement of contact training being put back until end of July, SRUC and our senior coaching staff together with our team leadership group have had no choice but to now sit out of this year’s competition should there be one later on in the year.

“We are in a Melbourne-based competition and therefore this decision was not an easy one to make, however, the safety of our players, volunteers, families and whole community has always been and remains a priority.

“We know many are disappointed as we are too, yet we look forward to now preparing for 2021 Season.”

Bulls coach Sonny Tahuriorangi said the playing contingent was visibly distraught at the news.

“We had a meeting Sunday night with the president to see what the go was and I announced it to all the boys on Monday in a group message,” he said.

“There were plenty of sad and angry reactions.

“It was good while it lasted, but I was really keen to see how the boys would go this year — even to just play one game.

“I hope all the boys will come back next year to have a crack.”

Rugby Victoria has floated the idea of a sevens competition in regional Victoria, but Tahuriorangi is sceptical about whether it will go head as infection rates soar.