Border Raiders pull junior teams out of BASL

By Brayden May

Flynn Gilbert in action for the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders. Photo: Steve Huntley

Any cross-border raids for the Moama Echuca Soccer Association will now have to wait until next year.

On Wednesday night, after the NSW-Victoria border closure, the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders confirmed they were immediately withdrawing junior teams from the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League (BASL).

“The club has tonight (Wednesday) made the difficult decision to withdraw our junior teams from BASL competitions for season 2020,” the club said in a statement.

“We will instead be entering our junior teams into a modified local competition to be announced in due course.

“In light of the border closures and the conditions of the NSW border crossing permits, it is not viable to continue in BASL competitions for this season.

“Many of our members live, work or are educated in Moama and cannot afford to self-isolate for a 14-day period after travelling to Bendigo for an away fixture.

“We understand that this will be disappointing news for all our members, however, the committee and volunteers will work hard to ensure that there is viable local soccer available for our members and the wider Echuca-Moama community in the near future.”

The club also confirmed it was working to keep its players involved in some capacity in the weeks moving forward.

“Community sport is so pivotal in these difficult times and can offer a fantastic sense of community in addition to the substantial mental and physical health benefits,” the statement said.

“Please stay tuned for further announcements. We hope that you, your friends, colleagues and family will join us to participate in the new local competition for 2020 when it is announced.

“Please note that no decision has been made in relation to our senior teams as the BASL senior competitions do not commence until 26 July, 2020.

Should there be any questions, the statement said to message its page or email [email protected]

