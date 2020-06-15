Sport

Finding most decorated footballers

By Shepparton News

Most decorated: Euroa's Dick O'Bree won 10 flags in his career.

Country football historian and author Paul Daffey is in the process of finalising his list of players from Victoria, the Riverina and the South Australia border area who have won the most flags during their careers.

Assembled from post World War II and current to the end of the 2019 season, Daffey wants anyone to get in contact if there are any mistakes in the list, which can be accessed via pdfooty.wordpress.com

Daffey originally had Euroa legend Dick O’Bree playing in 11 flag-winning sides, but then discovered he had missed Euroa’s 1967 premiership in the Waranga North East league through injury, so his tally of flags is in fact 10.

This is three less than the most decorated premiership player John Crisp who racked up 13 flags playing with Wy Yung and Omeo in the 1960s and 1970s.

But O’Bree leads the list of Goulburn Valley players to enjoy the most premiership victories in their careers.

Players from Murray Football League power club Nathalia figure prominently in Daffey’s list.

Jason Limbrick has figured in nine premiership-winning teams, while Drew Barnes, Ryan Butler, Matt Davies, Nathan Gemmill, Brett Vallender and Ash Quinn have been in eight season-winning deciders.

Waaia pair Scott Waasdorp and Corey Hixon also have been in eight flag-winning teams in their careers.

Daffey would also like know if there’s a good story behind a particular player’s premiership feats.

He can be emailed at [email protected]

