Finding most decorated footballers

Country football historian and author Paul Daffey is in the process of finalising his list of players from Victoria, the Riverina and the South Australia border area who have won the most flags during their careers.

Assembled from post World War II and current to the end of the 2019 season, Daffey wants anyone to get in contact if there are any mistakes in the list, which can be accessed via pdfooty.wordpress.com