Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

Saturday’s stroke round was sponsored by Peter Caldow and family and was also the second qualifying round for the Winter Cup.

The best nett rounds of the day came from C-grade where Patrick Davies scored 92-23-69 to beat Trevor Allen on a countback.

Garry Reese won A-grade with 82-10-72, while Matt Miller was runner-up with a round of 71- +2-73 and in B-grade John Dellar won with 83-13-70 from Michael Downs 89-18-71.



Ball winners: Graham Smith, Jeff Baker and Glen Pearce 74, Shorty McNaughton 75, John Owen, Alex Howson and Anthony Devine 76, Steve Allison, Ron Popple and Frank Hill 77, John Keller and Paul Hankinson 78 on countback.

There are no NTP trophies or jackpots for now.



Joyce Baird won the women’s competition with 89-20-69 and Niki Miller was runner-up with 95-20-75 on a countback.

Robyn Downs 75 and Sue Turnbull 77 won consolation balls.



Michael Downs was the top qualifier for the Winter Cup and he will play John Dellar in a match-play semi-final, while second-placed Trevor Allen will take on Pat Davies.

Golf on a Sunday seems reasonably popular with 24 taking to the fairways for the medley stableford event.

Ray Nicholson, playing off a one handicap, scored 37 points and his brother Tim scored 37 off a three handicap.

Mark Wursthorn scored 36, Paula Wills and Daniel Maher 34 and Larysa Phillingham 33.



MIDWEEK: Steve Allison won Tuesday’s stroke competition with 75-6-69 and Bob Wildes was runner-up with 90-17-73. Line-balls went to Ron Popple, Garry Reese, Bruce Gross and Trevor Allen 75 on a countback.

Bob Wildes went one better on Thursday, winning the par event with two, while Frank Hill was runner-up with one.

John Dickinson may have erased the memory of a painful Tuesday round by winning a ball with a score of square, Ross Kelly had -1, Steve Allison, Peter Curtis and Graham Meneilly -3.



There were 17 starters for the chook run on Thursday which was won by Ty Guiney 35 on a countback from Judy Ashcroft. Graham Smith, Ryan Lindsay and Les Nation each won a ball for their 37s.

COMING EVENTS: The competition for Saturday is a four-ball v par sponsored by Ross and Lyn Kelly.

MiScore believes that it can now accommodate four-ball events and Saturday will be the club’s first trial.

Entries for all events must be made online or arranged through Ged at the clubhouse.

- Foozle