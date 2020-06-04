Sport

Race clubs apply for compensation

By Daniel Hughes

Exploring options: Deniliquin and Tocumwal racing clubs are seeking compensation.

Deniliquin and Tocumwal racing clubs have made an application for compensation to replace revenue lost on events cancelled as a result of Coronavirus restrictions.

Tocumwal Racing Club was forced to cancel its Easter Saturday event due to restrictions.

Similarly, Deniliquin Racing Club was forced to cancel its Anzac Day race meet after public events were put on lockdown in mid-March.

“The Deniliquin and Tocumwal racing clubs have put a combined proposal to Southern District Racing regarding compensation, and we are still awaiting a response,” Deniliquin Racing Club president Russell Douglas said.

“We're the only two in our region that have really been affected by restrictions so far.”

Racing fans in the region will have to wait until next year to attend the Easter races.

Tocumwal was also celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

“It's expensive to run a race day, regional clubs like us aren’t able to do so without gate prices and sponsorship,” Tocumwal president Murray Haynes said.

“We really rely on admission and usually have a very successful day financially to help keep the club going.

“We will just have to sit tight until next year. The cup will have to sit on ice until next year with the 150th inscribed on it.”

The Southern Riverina’s spring racing can still be salvaged if races at Jerilderie and Berrigan decide to run later this year.

Jerilderie is yet to confirm a date in September for its gold cup meeting.

The Berrigan Gold Cup will be held on Saturday, October 31.

“I hope racing is back up and running for our local clubs later this year, It will be a difficult decision, but we are hoping public gathering restrictions ease by September so they can go ahead,” Douglas said.

Douglas said the club was still in a holding pattern regarding the Deniliquin Caulfield Cup Day meet this year, which he says is its biggest earner.
He said it generated $100 000 in revenue each year, on average.

The October meet was originally scheduled for October 17, to coincide with Caulfield Cup Day.

Now a date change has been proposed for the Melbourne race day, so the impact on regional events held the same day is unknown.

Melbourne Racing Club has proposed the change due to Coronavirus restrictions, possibly to as late as November 28, and to avoid clashes with the delayed AFL finals series.

Douglas said Deniliquin's committee met Sunday to discuss all possible scenarios and how the club would respond.

But he said until Melbourne Racing Club made a decision, nothing could be put in to action.

He said it could be another two or three weeks before a decision was made.

‘‘I believe the decision will be announced in the next fortnight or so, as regional racing centres have to line their meetings with the Caulfield Cup as well.’’

Douglas said one of the scenarios discussed was hosting a meeting later this year, without spectators.

He said this would place greater financial stress on the club, which was already facing greater costs to meet new social guidelines resulting from Coronavirus.

‘‘We know for sure that it’s not going to be same (whenever we can hold the event),’’ Douglas said.

‘‘We will have to adjust the marquee setup and increase health methods of extra sanitation.

‘‘We will have to make these precautions with a crowd or no crowd.

‘‘Clubs like Albury and Wagga Wagga have full-time staff and big sponsors to help transition into the future.

‘‘The hardest thing for us and other smaller clubs is the cost for the health additions.

‘‘We are a voluntary-run club, so that extra financial burden is hard to absorb.’’

