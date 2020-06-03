Sport

Steph Ryan demands extra funding for clubs

By Liam Nash

Shortfall: State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan says $1000 isn't enough to keep grassroots sporting clubs afloat.

1 of 1

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan voiced her concern for grassroots sporting clubs in the region yesterday, deeming a funding package released by the Victorian Government inadequate to properly mitigate financial stress placed on organisations during the current climate.

As a part of the $40 million Community Sport Sector COVID-19 Survival Package introduced by the Andrews Government, individual clubs are entitled to $1000 — a figure Ryan considers insufficient.

“The government’s short-term survival package quite frankly just doesn’t just go far enough,” Ryan said.

“Across country Victoria, sporting clubs are feeling the brunt of the government’s restrictions and many are struggling to make ends meet.

“The AFL is telling leagues that they can determine their own schedule, some leagues such as the Heathcote District Football Netball League and the KDFL have already made the decision to cancel their whole season, but others such as the GVFL are still toying with the idea of playing a truncated number of games.

“The inherent difficulty here is that without crowds, football and netball clubs have no gate revenue and few feel they can go to their sponsors seeking cash at a time when sponsors are also doing it very tough.

“It is easy to say we’ll just cancel, but clubs are worried that if there is no season they will lose their players to other leagues.”

Outside of the football-netball sector, Ryan said she had been contacted by various clubs in regard to financial support.

She mentioned a lack of functions had already crippled some organisations, who will likely suffer further if the funding limit is not increased in the near future.

“Without bar sales, green fees, social meals and two scheduled tournaments the Avenel Bowling Club is $8000-$10 000 out of pocket since mid-March, but has ongoing expenses,” she said.

“In Kilmore, the golf club is in a precarious financial position; unless further funding is made available, they need government support to alleviate a dire financial situation which will only see them only get through until next month.

“For many clubs, a $1000 grant simply doesn’t go far enough.”

So far, three clubs in the Goulburn Valley have been approved in the electorate, with Numurkah Football Netball Club, Cobram-Yarroweyah United Cricket Club and Yarrawonga Lawn Tennis Club set to benefit from the package.

Latest articles

AFL

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club’s non-contact training session.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks raring to go for rare Geelong trip

Hawthorn haven’t played Geelong at GMHBA Stadium since 2006 and captain Ben Stratton says the Hawks are prepared for the challenge.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions ruck Martin’s lucky AFL break

Brisbane ruckman Stef Martin was facing 10 games on the AFL sidelines thanks to a round-one injury, but now he is set to run out for round two next week.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Kyabram District League season cancelled

The Kyabram District League season has been cancelled after member clubs voted against proceeding with the 2020 campaign.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tat Chat - Has lawn bowls gone to the dogs?

Has lawn bowls “Gone to the Dogs”? What is the future of bowls for small country towns? Have the numbers participating in lawn bowls deteriorated to such an extent that the future of many clubs are shrinking to such a level that their long-term...

Shepparton News
Sport

Giant hole in sporting calendar about to be filled

 While many sporting clubs and competitions are weighing up whether a return to action in the coming weeks and months will be worth it, one district organisation is ready to charge back out there as fast as its hamstrings will allow it. The...

Tyler Maher