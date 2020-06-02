NAB League remains on 2020 agenda

The region's talented footballing youngsters could yet take to the field in the NAB League this season.

While like all footballers, they must remain patient for now, AFL.com.au reported the AFL remained aiming to run the under-18 talent pathway competition this year, with August identified as a potential starting time.

It is believed a six-week regular season is an option before finals which would give talented Murray Bushrangers youngsters a chance to show their potential before the AFL Draft, which is expected to be held in December or even early next year to allow draftees to finish their final year of schooling beforehand.

The Under-18 National Championships, a fundamental piece of evaluating a prospect's draft stocks, could also feature after the NAB League finals, according to the report.

AFL head of talent Tristan Salter told AFL.com.au under-18 boys and girls competitions still had a chance of going ahead.

“We are currently investigating a number of scenarios that we can implement later in the year to ensure the best of our under-18 boys and girls talent can get an opportunity to showcase their skills,” Salter said.

“It may not look like a normal NAB League season, but we are committed to providing the right platform for the players and clubs.”

A NAB League season of sorts will be vital, particularly for country footballers in Victoria, with the SANFL, WAFL and Victorian private school football competitions slated to return in the coming months.