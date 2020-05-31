Best Battles - Kyabram District League

KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE

Murchison-Toolamba v Undera

Round 10, 2018 at Undera Recreation Reserve

Undera 8.13 (61) lt Murchison-Toolamba 10.6 (66)

It was a tightly fought contest throughout this round 10 cracker in 2018.

The margin at each interval never went past 10 points, as Murchison-Toolamba bounced back in a final quarter romp.

After controlling the opening half, the Grasshoppers coughed up their lead in the third term, as Undera booted three majors to one.

The Lions held a 10-point margin at three-quarter time, only for Murchison-Toolamba to kick five of the last seven goals in a crazy finish.

Jacob Ewart and Liam McDonald led the way for the victors, along with Ash Cashion (three goals), while Jake Cormick and Rhys McKenzie (two) starred for the Lions.

Dookie United v Violet Town

Round 12, 2019 at Violet Town Recreation Reserve

Violet Town 9.17 (71) lt Dookie United 14.14 (98)

With only two matches to choose from, the most obvious choice is this match up.

Though Dookie and Violet Town missed finals last season, the two teams put on a solid show when they faced off mid-season.

And while the result was largely determined in the first quarter - Dookie running to a 31-point lead - the Towners responded enough to make it a contest for the remaining three quarters.

Inaccurate kicking hurt both teams early, especially Violet Town which kicked 2.11 in the opening half.

But a calmer second half had both sides rectify this and finishing with a combined 23 goals for the day.

Luke O’Sullivan was Dookie’s best for the day, while teammate Bradley Ridings snagged three.

Down the opposite end, Jack Cripps kept Violet Town in it with three goals.

Lancaster v Nagambie

Round 14, 2015 at Lancaster Recreation Reserve

Lancaster 12.7 (79) lt Nagambie 11.14 (80)

A match isn’t over until the final siren blares. But in Lancaster’s and Nagambie’s case, with scores drawn with a minute left, Lakers coach Linc Sullivan thought it was over.

But Nagambie still went forward, and with 20 seconds left, a Wombat defender got the ball and walked it through the goals when pressured.

It was enough to get Nagambie, who only lost one regular season game in 2015, out of hot water.

The visitors kept Lancaster at an arm’s length all match, but had to fight hard to stop a Wombats charge late in the fourth.

More chances down forward ultimately paid off for the Lakers, with the side relying on its point count to get over the line.

Steven Barber and David Price helped pave the way for the Lakers throughout the midfield, serving the ball to Harley Taylor-Lloyd (five) on a platter, while Michael Sommer Liverton kicked three for the home side.

Tallygaroopna v Avenel

Elimination final, 2017 at Avenel Recreation Reserve

Tallygaroopna 13.15 (93) lt Avenel 15.8 (98)

Nerves of steel favoured Avenel in this elimination knockout, the Swans’ calm and collected nature in front of goal buoying them to a five-point win.

The late victory was rather fortunate too, as Avenel had given up a major lead after half-time as Tallygaroopna turned a 43-point deficit into a lead of four ahead of the fourth quarter.

And while it seemed like the Redlegs may have had the Swans in a head lock - up 15 halfway through the fourth - two late goals to Nathan Thomas sealed victory for the Swans.

Chris Burton showed off his skills up forward, slotting four for the Swans, while Paul ‘Subba’ Arandt was among the best.

Jayden Goodwin helped the Redlegs’ efforts with three, with Doug Wren and Tim Karolidis also handy.

Girgarre v Rushworth

Round 18, 2016 at Ironbark Stadium

Rushworth 13.5 (83) d Girgarre 11.8 (74)

Michael Telford had a day to remember in round 18.

The Tigers forward was dominant in booting nine goals as his side picked up another win against rival Girgarre.

Telford was easily the best player in the game, while Jason Hucker provided strong support with three of this own.

Paul Parsons was the best for Girgarre, but the Roos’ kicking cost them big time, booting eight behinds in the nine-point loss.

Merrigum v Longwood

Round 16, 2012 at Longwood Recreation Reserve

Longwood 4.1 (25) lt Merrigum 9.12 (66)

The gap between these two teams has been large for some time, with margins regularly more than the 100-point mark in recent years.

On this occasion, Longwood was looking the goods at half-time, leading by three points, and possibly eyeing off a win.

In the second half of play, however, they would not score.

Six second-half goals for the Dogs had them away to a 41-point victory, one of eight for the season.

Ardmona v Stanhope

Round 12, 2019 at Stanhope Recreation Reserve

Stanhope 62.30 (402) d Ardmona 0.1 (1)

It is not pretty reading for Bush Cats fans, but breaking the 400-point mark is something that does not happen often.

The Lions went past it late in the piece, piling on 109 points in the final term alone.

Damian Payne snared a ridiculous 24 majors, while Brandon Corish (nine) and Jono Pearson (eight) were also among the Stanhope forwards who did the most damage on the day.