Community clubs able to share in $100 million in funding

By Shepparton News

Granting funds: The stands might be empty, but that does not mean sporting clubs have stopped, with a new round of funding applications set to kick-off across the region as clubs put their hand up for a share of $100 million.

Sporting associations and clubs across the region are being encouraged to apply for their share in $100 million in Victorian Government funding.

Clubs and associations are able to apply for support under a $40 million program to help with basic running costs and to support readiness to return to play.

While the government confirmed $68 million from the $2.7 billion Building Works stimulus package would be allocated to fast-track community sports infrastructure projects across the state.

“Community sport plays such a vital role in the lives and wellbeing of so many Victorians, and that’s why we are getting behind our clubs,” Community Sport Minister Ros Spence said.

“This is making it that little bit easier to pay the bills as we start to train again and move cautiously towards a return to the park.

“We will back projects that have the support of their community, will create jobs and provide real benefits.”

From Monday councils and alpine resort boards, with the support of sporting bodies, will be able to apply for funding of up to $10 million for shovel-ready projects.

Eligible organisations will be able to apply for funding in four categories, with grants available for amounts:


● Up to $350 000 for large state sporting associations;

● Up to $200 000 for smaller state sporting associations, regional sports assemblies and academies and other state sport and recreational bodies;

● Up to $15 000 for associations and leagues;

● Up to $1000 for individual clubs.


Applications for grants will be accepted until June 15, or until the funding allocation is exhausted.

