Merrigum netballers have right mix for finals tilt

Merrigum wants to be a big player in the Kyabram District League this season.

The Bulldogs bowed out in sixth spot last campaign but are ready to launch up the ladder and become a premiership contender.

A contingent of girls who know a thing or two about securing silverware highlight the inclusions to Merrigum’s A-grade and B-grade squads.

“The goal is definitely finals, we scraped into sixth last year and we’re hoping to better that,” netball operations manager Kathie Dawson said.

“We’ve got a really good group of young girls, our junior to senior pathway has always been strong and we want to make sure it stays that way.

“We’ve got the 2019 rising star for the league in Breanna Baker and 2018 rising star Jorja Tranter, Paige Billing, Maya Roudis and Maddy Wilson all coming up from the under-17s this year.

“They went undefeated over the past two seasons so have been a really strong squad.”

Previous coach Louise Richards will remain on board in a playing capacity, Zara Kerr has joined from Shepparton United and the likes of Katie Cordingley and Olivia Jackson will return to the fold to further excite Bulldogs fans about the chances of their team for the campaign ahead.

“We’ve got a really good mix of youth and experience at the club this season,” Dawson said.

COACH: To be confirmed 2019 FINISH: SIXTH (9-8)