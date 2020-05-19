Perfect recipe for progression for Lancaster

Lancaster’s recent evolution into a genuine Kyabram District League premiership contender has been clear for all to see.

After just missing finals in 2016, the Wombats broke through to finish sixth (2017) and fourth (2018) in consecutive seasons but were tipped out of the finals race at the first hurdle on both occasions.

Last year Corey Carver’s charges took another step – two in fact – to win through to the preliminary final, and the group is keen to climb at least another rung in 2020.

“We hope (the progression continues),” Carver said.

“That was sort of what we figured out two or three years ago that we were just outside the finals, so we wanted to get in there and then win one, we were lucky enough last year to make it to a prelim.

“We’ll have to work had to maintain and improve on that; it looks like the comp is getting stronger across the board.”

The Wombats have kept their core senior group together and added plenty of class across the field, the perfect recipe for progression in any competition.

“Numbers have been good on the track, most of the list has been retained so that helps,” Carver said.

“Charlie McLay comes in, he’s a Ky (Kyabram) boy who has been at Echuca United. Phil Carroll from Nathalia, Jordan Hageman from Rushworth, Michael Hill returning after a year off and Tom Schumann are all in as well.

“We’ve tried to sort of develop our style over the past two years or so, so hopefully now the boys all know what they’re doing.

“The top sides always work like that, stick together and play the same style while they’re on top.”

FAST FACTS

COACH: COREY CARVER

2019 FINISH: THIRD (11-8)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: ZAC CERRONE

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: BILLY RYAN (62)

GROUND: LANCASTER RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: WOMBATS

IN: Charlie McLay (Echuca United), Phil Carroll (Nathalia), Jordan Hageman (Rushworth), Michael Hill (year off), Tom Schumann (Monash Blues)

OUT: Tannar Cerrone (Elmore), Luke Donnell (Kyabram)