PHOTOS | Golfers enjoy return to the fairways

By Shepparton News

Dunn and dusted: Tyler Dunn creams this shot straight down the fairway.

Isolated: A golfer abides by the social distancing rules on the first fairway.

Back at it: Youngster Rhylan Jones enjoys getting back out on the course.

Tee time: Paul Kerr places his ball on the tee

Watching and waiting: Geoffrey Thorne tries to keep track of his shot off the first tee.

Plant it on the fairway: Matthew Gardener watches on to see where his shot landed.

Perfection: Austin Jones showcases his technique with the club in hand.

Mooroopna Golf Club was back to normal on Saturday, well sort of.

The course held its first Saturday competition since the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure in March.

Although more than 100 golfers took part in the competition, with each group of four fully booked from the first tee-off to the last, it was not the same as before the public health crisis.

There were no rakes in the sand bunkers, no touching of the flags and no use of sand buckets to fill divots.

These new guidelines are to ensure the safety of everyone hitting the greens and look set to be in place for the coming weeks and months.

News photographer Megan Fisher went along to to see how golfers fared at their first time back on the fairways.

