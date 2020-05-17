Best Battles - KDL

BEST BATTLES

Another edition of Best Battles has arrived – was your team on the right side of the memorable ledger?

KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE

Girgarre v Dookie United

Round 10, 2018 at Girgarre Recreation Reserve

Girgarre 5.8 (38) lt Dookie 6.10 (46)

In soggy conditions, Dookie moved into the competition’s top five, after it got the better of the home side in the first meeting between the two sides.

Goals were difficult to come by throughout the afternoon as both sides had kicked just three each at the final break.

Dookie finished the game the stronger of the two sides, kicking three goals to two in the final term.

Connor Hayes was named best afield for the visitors, while Brad Ridings and Chris Burton kicked two goals each.

Lancaster v Rushworth

Round 16, 2014 at Ironbark Stadium

Rushworth 8.10 (58) lt Lancaster 10.5 (65)

Jason Hucker was the star on this day for Rushworth, booting five goals for his side.

But he had little support across the rest of the ground, which would cost his team victory against the Wombats.

A low scoring game with just 18 goals kicked between the two sides, Thomas Davies put in a best-on-ground performance as the Wombats claimed the victory.

Every win was a big one for Lancy, who would end up in the top six by just percentage when the season was over, while the Tigers fell five games short.

Tallygaroopna v Stanhope

Second semi-final, 2018 at Murchison Recreation Reserve

Tallygaroopna 14.10 (94) d Stanhope 9.12 (66)

The Redlegs moved a step closer to their sixth KDL premiership with a win over the Lions, advancing straight into the grand final.

Dylan Sidebottom was at his usual best, kicking four goals, while Marrick Tucker was named best afield for his side.

It was just the second loss of the season for the Lions, who would lose again a week later to bow out short of what had looked like a certain grand final spot.

Ardmona v Longwood

Round 10, 2015 at Longwood Recreation Reserve

Longwood 11.11 (77) lt Ardmona 14.12 (96)

It has been a tough past couple of years for these two clubs, but we look back five years ago to when Ardmona last defeated the Redlegs.

A fast start from the Bush Cats caught the home side off guard, with Ardmona booting 6.5 in the first term to lead 41 to 14 at quarter-time.

Longwood bounced back in the second quarter with four goals and trailed the visitors by nine points.

A strong defensive effort from Ardmona in the third term – limiting the Redlegs to one goal – was pivotal to sealing victory, as the two outfits traded four goals each in the last quarter.

Tom Durward was the best for the victors, booting two majors in his best afield performance.

Andrew Ralph finished with five goals for the Bush Cats, while Longwood’s Daniel and Mathew Sacco combined for seven.

Shepparton East v Nagambie

Round 10, 2019 at Central Park Recreation Reserve

Shepparton East 2.4 (16) lt Nagambie 22.19 (151)

Shepparton East and Nagambie missed the chance to play each other by four seasons in the 1960s, after the Eagles departed the league in 1961 and Nagambie joined in ‘65.

But after the Eagles returned to the league last year, the two teams finally had their first chance to face off.

Coming up against one of the best teams of the decade was a hard task though and East had little-to-no answers for Nagambie’s dominance, with the Lakers swiftly accounting for the Eagles by 135 points on their home turf.

By all standards the first quarter was competitive, with the Lakers only managing an 11-point lead ahead of the second quarter.

But this is where the match essentially ends, with the Lakers pilling on 18 unanswered goals in 90 minutes of play to steamroll the Eagles.

Stretching the Eagles’ defence, Dan Fitzpatrick, Jonathan Moore and Nathan Fothergill all netted four goals for Nagambie, while Mitch Sanderson and Blake Fothergill carved up the midfield with ease.

Merrigum v Violet Town

Elimination final, 2016 at Longwood Recreation Reserve

Merrigum 12.14 (86) d Violet Town 7.9 (51)

There was plenty on the line in this do-or-die final for Merrigum and Violet Town.

Coming into the clash Merrigum was the reigning premier, while Violet Town had fell out of grand final contention at this stage a year earlier.

On the day experience won out, as the Bulldogs palmed off the Towners’ early surge with a dominant second quarter and built a lead they would hold on to for the rest of match.

Merrgium’s forward line fired, with Bryce Wellington kicking five majors, while Daniel Clarke was another who was hard to quell.

Violet Town’s Rob Staff - who kicked 100-plus goals that season - was well held with two, while Chris Bamford and Tim Ross were handy.

Murchison-Toolamba v Avenel

Round 11, 2012 at Avenel Recreation Reserve

Avenel 15.6 (95) lt Murchison 16.6 (96)

Not only did this clash delight in its narrow finish, but the extent to which the result would shape finals football would only materialise by season's end.

In what was their sole contest of the season, Avenel was in pole position to take the four points against Murchison, leading by small change at every break.

In a crushing blow for the home side though, Murchison hit its straps in the final quarter, kicking five goals to the Swans’ two to pinch a one-point victory.

While Murchison went on to finals later in the year, Avenel finished just short in seventh - trailing Lancaster by percentage only - the loss to the Grasshoppers no doubt hindering its cause.

Jamie Jones and James Milne finished with three goals for the visitors, while Dominic Russo bagged four for the Swans.