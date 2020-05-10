Roll up, roll up, the stars are in town

One of the biggest off-seasons, in terms of player movement, has the Picola and District Football Netball League gearing up for one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory.

A variety of star players from across the region have joined contenders for the upcoming season, headlined by former AFL footballer and Katamatite recruit Sam Wright.

The former North Melbourne footballer – who retired last year – joins last season’s semi-finalists in what is a major coup for not only the club, but the league, which is certain to get spectators flooding through the gates.

Former Goulburn Valley League premiership players Ash Holland and Tim Looby have both ventured across to last year’s grand finalists Waaia and Strathmerton respectively.

Could Holland – the 2018 Wilf Cox Medal winner for the Bears – be the missing part to Waaia’s premiership puzzle?

And will Looby be able to fill the void up forward for the reigning premiers after premiership player Travis Down shifted to Numurkah?

Meanwhile, Berrigan has welcomed midfield bull Tim McAuley to the club after he finished runner-up in Yarrawonga’s senior vote count last season.

McAuley claimed the Sunraysia Football League best-and-fairest medal in 2018 and will be a vital pick-up to the club that went out in straight sets.

Katamatite will be hoping a string of recruits can help it make amends for last year’s final exit, while the club will gladly welcome back injured star Sam Poole.

Rennie has lost exciting junior talents but picked up experienced heads, while Picola United and Mathoura have brought in several new faces.

And Jerilderie has welcomed back former premiership players to help it become a force in the competition again.

Lastly, aspiring clubs Deniliquin Rovers, Yarroweyah and Tocumwal have all changed coaches as they look to climb the ladder.

However, on the netball court a star has left the minor premiers, with last year’s Lukies Medal winner Leah Pate not returning to Tocumwal in 2020.

Reigning premier Strathmerton has lost premiership captain Kelly Laidlaw but has stocked up its premiership defence with Liv Osborne and Sarah Quick.

Potential ladder climber Waaia has welcomed back former premiership players from time off, while heavyweight Katunga has brought in two recruits to help take the Swans back to the promised land.

PICOLA AND DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE PAST PREMIERS:

2019: Strathmerton

2018: Rennie

2017 NW: Picola United

2017 SE: Rennie

2016 NW: Picola United

2016 SE: Shepparton East

2015 NW: Strathmerton

2015 SE: Tungamah

2014 NW: Jerilderie

2014 SE: Tungamah

PAST PEARCE MEDALLISTS

2019: John Woodcock (Katamatite)

2018: Ash Thompson (Waaia) and Mark Ryan (Picola United)

2017 NW: Jed Brain (Blighty)

2017 SE: Bodhi Butts (Tungamah)

2016 NW: Andrew May (Deni Rovers) and Dave Daniel (Picola United)

2016 SE: Matt Rendina (Shepparton East), Eamon Reeves (Katunga) and Matt McCarty (Waaia)

2015 NW: Paul Massingham (Berrigan)

2015 SE: Matt McCarty (Waaia) and Nick Doyle (Tungamah)

2014 NW: Andrew May (Jerilderie)

2014 SE: Luke Minogue (Katandra) and Tyson Saunders (Katamatite)

LADDER PREDICTION

1 Katamatite

2 Waaia

3 Berrigan

4 Strathmerton

5 Rennie

6 Picola United

7 Jerilderie

8 Yarroweyah

9 Mathoura

10 Deniliquin Rovers

11 Tocumwal

12 Katunga

13 Blighty