Predicting top six almost impossible

Predicting top six almost impossibleBy Tyler Maher
Has there ever been more excitement surrounding the start of a Kyabram District League season?
Shane Crawford has Ardmona Recreation Reserve buzzing, while a host of inclusions at Violet Town – including another former AFL face in Jared Brennan – should have the Towners right up the top of the table.
But across the entire competition squads look to have strengthened, leaving the task of predicting a top six an almost impossible one at this stage of the season.
In the netball ranks Stanhope should again be the benchmark that all other teams look to meet, even without superstar Chicky Barr on board.
Watch for Girgarre to climb the table after a huge recruiting spree, while perennial finalists Nagambie and Tallygaroopna will again present a tough challenge for opposition sides every week.
The junior ranks of the league are also set to swell with the addition of under-12 football and under-11 netball competitions, a positive sign for the health of the KDL moving forward.
KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE PAST PREMIERS:
2019: Nagambie (football) and Stanhope (netball)
2018: Tallygaroopna and Nagambie
2017: Nagambie and Nagambie
2016: Nagambie and Avenel
2015: Merrigum and Nagambie
2014: Nagambie and Lancaster
2013: Murchison and Rushworth
2012: Violet Town and Nagambie
2011: Lancaster and Stanhope
2010: Nagambie and Lancaster
PAST McNAMARA MEDALLISTS
2019: Kaine Herbert (Undera)
2018: Kaine Herbert (Undera)
2017: Sam Poole (Violet Town)
2016: Kasey Duncan (Avenel)
2015: Don Stirling (Avenel)
2014: Mick Shiels (Nagambie)
2013: Josh Pell (Merrigum)
2012: Russell Lee (Violet Town)
2011: Steve Thomson (Lancaster)
2010: Troy Snelson (Girgarre)
PAST WARREN MEDALLISTS
2019: Chicky Barr (Stanhope)
2018: Chicky Barr (Stanhope)
2017: Sharni Lloyd (Nagambie)
2016: Kathryn Hard (Avenel)
2015: Renee Lea (Merrigum)
2014: Ellie Lothian (Lancaster)
2013: Sharni Lloyd (Rushworth)
2012: Gemma Barry (Nagambie)
2011: Michelle Hill (Lancaster)
2010: Sharni Lloyd (Nagambie)
LADDER PREDICTION
FOOTBALL
1 Violet Town
2 Avenel
3 Lancaster
4 Girgarre
5 Nagambie
6 Murchison-Toolamba
7 Merrigum
8 Tallygaroopna
9 Rushworth
10 Stanhope
11 Dookie United
12 Undera
13 Shepparton East
14 Longwood
15 Ardmona
NETBALL
1 Stanhope
2 Nagambie
3 Dookie United
4 Girgarre
5 Merrigum
6 Tallygaroopna
7 Murchison-Toolamba
8 Shepparton East
9 Lancaster
10 Undera
11 Avenel
12 Violet Town
13 Rushworth
14 Longwood
15 Ardmona