Focus is on producing top talent

A breakout season from halfback prodigy Lachie Ash saw the Invergordon product scooped up in pick four of the AFL draft by Greater Western Sydney Giants – a milestone achievement that Murray Bushrangers coach Mark Brown hopes to replicate five-fold come the end of the season.

Returning to the helm for another year, Brown’s emphasis on players’ progress remains unchanged from his maiden season in charge, hoping to see more Bushrangers transcend the NAB League for the AFL.

“In all honesty, we don’t focus on where we finish; the program is focused on producing kids who are draftable,” he said.

“We have more top-end talent at our disposal than last year, and hopefully we will have four or five kids get drafted at the end of the year.”

Brown noted a host of talent including Ash had departed Norm Minns Oval but reconciled that notion with the fact a drove of skilled bottom-agers would make the transition to lead the playing group this year.

While all will be vying to stamp their authority on the competition, Brown hinted at powerful half back Harry Beasley and Shepparton United pair Kade Chalcraft and Zavier Maher as names to look out for amongst the promising new crop.

“It is always hard to tell how the side will shape up as this isn’t your traditional competition, it is not so much about winning or losing but more about development,” he said.

“In saying that, we have a lot more top-age talent so I think we will be stronger than last year; however, we haven’t seen what any of the opposition will be like.”

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of promise on the female front, with Mooroopna revelation Millie Brown’s inclusion in Geelong’s side for 2020 highlighting the current women’s talent in the region.

In addition to Brown’s feat, fellow Bushranger Grace Egan will also wear blue during the upcoming AFLW season after being drafted by Carlton late last year.

Coach Mario de Santa-ana eluded to the positive effect such departures have for the current group, mentioning the inspiration it provides for the squad’s younger members.

“Millie is one of the leaders, we have girls from 13 to 18 years old in our squad who tend to follow those girls and they get a buzz when they see them in interviews and playing on TV.”

FAST FACTS

JOINED TAC CUP: 1993

GROUND: NORM MINNS OVAL, WANGARATTA

COACH: MARK BROWN

TALENT MANAGER: MICK WILSON

PREMIERSHIPS: 1998, 2008

GRAND FINAL MEDALLISTS: M. STEVENS (1998), S. SIDEBOTTOM (2008)

MORRISH MEDALLISTS: D. MURRAY (1997), F. PRIEST (2008), C. OLIVER (2015)

2019 FINISH: NINTH (6-9)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JYE CHALCRAFT AND JIMMY BOYER

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: HUDSON KAAK (19)