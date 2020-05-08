Sport

Super coach will share her skills

By Spencer Fowler Steen

The Shepparton Netball Association is in for another blockbuster season, with heaps in store for players, coaches and fans alike.

SNA president Tracey Toy said high-performance, ex-Vixens “super coach” Julie Hoornweg would be running a 12-week program teaching 20 coaches from the association.

“I’m super excited to have secured Julie as a coaching mentor,” she said.

“She’s travelled the world and has recently returned from coaching in Wales.”

Toy said Hoornweg would be attending club trainings and game days, with expressions of interest now open for coaches at SNA keen on learning a thing or two from the netball great.

SNA’s new Greater Shepparton Secondary College Netball Club has already notched a number of player registrations, and will be fielding new teams.

They’re even sporting a new-look dress.

Toy said new teams were streaming in from Euroa, Kyabram and Shepparton Christian College, all ready to tackle the new season.

For netball players who may have just missed out on making football teams such as the Bears, Swans or United, Toy had a clear message.

“Kids shouldn’t be embarrassed to play netball,” she said.

“Don’t give up on the sport that you love.

“Doesn’t matter what ability you have, being part of a team and participating is what it’s about.”

The SNA umpiring sub-committee is also busy mentoring, with the next batch of umpires ready to be tested to become C-grade umpires, an important step-up in their leadership development.

Toy also said many club rooms would be freshened up next season after receiving a grant from the Apprenticeship Factory.

“It would be great for families to help out their clubs, whether that’s in canteen duties or cheering them on and keeping the positivity high,” she said.

“For fans and families, be positive on the sidelines and respect the code of conduct because It affects our players.”

The regular season will start after Easter with a SNA tournament following soon after.

