More umps needed to enjoy sparkling new facilities

The Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association will move its headquarters to Kialla Park Recreation Reserve this season, when upgrades to the oval and facilities are completed.

The oval deck has finished its development, while the changerooms are halfway through construction and expected to be completed by April.

AFL Goulburn Murray regional director of umpiring Cruze O’Shea said members were “sentimental” about leaving Chas Johnson Reserve as its Shepparton base.

“We’ve been at Chas Johnson Reserve for more than 60 years, but we can’t wait to get down and have an actual oval to train on,” O’Shea said.

“Even though there’s sentimental value at our old place, we plan on taking the history with us to our new reserve.”

“It’s an unreal surface and fully female friendly.”

The association is looking for more umpires, as numbers have been at around half of what the Goulburn Valley leagues require in the lead-up to the season.

O’Shea said the association was “quite a way off” the umpiring numbers they needed, as there were only 140 registered umpires out of the 270 to run the competition at the time of writing.

“There’s a good indication that people are wanting to stay involved, the retention rate is good,” he said.

“We could always do with more.

“Last year, we had 211 over the whole season, so we had to grab people from over the boundary and volunteer – people were then getting crook about the standard of umpiring.”

O’Shea said every game needed multiple umpires, as it was “too much” for one umpire to do a game by themselves.

When it came to the issue of lifting umpiring standards, O’Shea said there were grassroots-level programs in place on recruiting kids from schools.

O’Shea said this year there was also a coaching restructure in place; nine coaches had been put on the panel instead of three like last year.

“We’ll also give coaches more time to see the umpires, both on the day and in match reviews,” O’Shea said.

According to O’Shea, there were about 15 registered female umpires.

“We’re under-represented, but at least another four have shown up to training,” he said.

“We’re always on the look-out (for more).”

If you are interested in umpiring, phone O’Shea on 0458 208 972.