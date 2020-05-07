Sport

More umps needed to enjoy sparkling new facilities

By Ed McLeish

1 of 1

The Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association will move its headquarters to Kialla Park Recreation Reserve this season, when upgrades to the oval and facilities are completed.

The oval deck has finished its development, while the changerooms are halfway through construction and expected to be completed by April.

AFL Goulburn Murray regional director of umpiring Cruze O’Shea said members were “sentimental” about leaving Chas Johnson Reserve as its Shepparton base.

“We’ve been at Chas Johnson Reserve for more than 60 years, but we can’t wait to get down and have an actual oval to train on,” O’Shea said.

“Even though there’s sentimental value at our old place, we plan on taking the history with us to our new reserve.”

“It’s an unreal surface and fully female friendly.”

The association is looking for more umpires, as numbers have been at around half of what the Goulburn Valley leagues require in the lead-up to the season.

O’Shea said the association was “quite a way off” the umpiring numbers they needed, as there were only 140 registered umpires out of the 270 to run the competition at the time of writing.

“There’s a good indication that people are wanting to stay involved, the retention rate is good,” he said.

“We could always do with more.

“Last year, we had 211 over the whole season, so we had to grab people from over the boundary and volunteer – people were then getting crook about the standard of umpiring.”

O’Shea said every game needed multiple umpires, as it was “too much” for one umpire to do a game by themselves.

When it came to the issue of lifting umpiring standards, O’Shea said there were grassroots-level programs in place on recruiting kids from schools.

O’Shea said this year there was also a coaching restructure in place; nine coaches had been put on the panel instead of three like last year.

“We’ll also give coaches more time to see the umpires, both on the day and in match reviews,” O’Shea said.

According to O’Shea, there were about 15 registered female umpires.

“We’re under-represented, but at least another four have shown up to training,” he said.

“We’re always on the look-out (for more).”

If you are interested in umpiring, phone O’Shea on 0458 208 972.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Weight, barrier against Lashes at Randwick

While hopeful Lashes can measure up to stakes grade in time, trainer Matt Smith admits she faces a tough task when she resumes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sentimentalist in line for three straight

After victories in the Stawell Cup and the VOBIS Gold Heath, Sentimentalist is shooting for a hat-trick for trainer Mark Pegus at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dunn finds unexpected Target for Snitz

Trainer Matthew Dunn’s decision to base a small team in Sydney during the coronavirus pandemic could reap its biggest reward when Snitz contests a stakes race.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL contests

Echuca United appeared to be Nathalia’s biggest challenger throughout the season, but instead was handed a straight sets elimination by a determined Congupn

Shepparton News
Sport

Maher’s Musings - Ranking grand finals of the past decade

While stuck in the nervous 90s for an age, Maher’s Musings missed the boat on the “Best of the Decade” content that graced media of all kinds at the start of the year. But what better time than now to join in the fun? Musings HQ will rank the best...

Tyler Maher