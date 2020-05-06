Sport

Changes positive for the game going forward

By Ed McLeish

Shepparton District Junior Football League president Mark Lambourn says he is confident the competition is equipped to tackle the demands and challenges that a new Goulburn Valley League under-16 football competition will bring.

Lambourn, who took over the reins of the competition late last year, said the past decade had undergone massive changes to its structure, and the advent of a GVL under-16 Saturday competition would not detract from the sport.

"The game is all about opportunity and development, but also common-sense, so we know a club with teams in each competition is going to have fluctuating lists week to week, so the opportunity to play in either competition is going to be there, but with some limits," Lambourn said.

"It’s been a huge evolution really — when you look at it over the past 10 years.

"We’ve gone from primary school-based under-10s and under-12s into a restructure that is now a huge part of our competition, the introduction of girls' football and now working through the under-16 GVL change.

"No matter what changes occur, we are well-equipped to come up with ways in collaborating and making both competitions work. This is about maintaining that opportunity for all kids to play, and really the GVL competition adds another layer of opportunity there."

At a lengthy SDJFL delegates meeting at Kialla earlier this year, robust discussion centred around the restrictions and challenges clubs will face in fielding under-16 teams in the Shepparton junior Sunday competition, and the new GVL Saturday competition.

The major issues covered were the complexities between rules governing permits, transfers or clearances between leagues and specifically down from a major league to a minor one.

Although some clubs will have two teams, they will effectively play in two competitions.

Delegates discussed recommendations the board made to the GVL regarding the nomination of a minimum number of players by June 30 that are to be declared GVL-only representatives of their club.

While the discussion was robust and varied, delegates agreed to put forward individual submissions to the SDJFL board but were largely united in their desire to ensure players of all abilities would get to play the game.

The SDJFL has already engaged in talks with the GVL and is working through rules between the two competitions, so clubs who have teams entered in both, maintain a fair approach to the spirit of the game.

One suggestion is for clubs to nominate, not publicly, their top list of GVL players who are committed only to that competition, so restricting mass clearances and transfers to protect the integrity of each competition.

Lambourn said the aim of this year was to also learn from how the two competitions interacted side by side, and that knowledge would impact how next year played out.

"This will be a learning year, but it’s not unlike when we adopted the cluster structure for under-10s and 12s or the girls' competition," he said.

"We’ll learn from that and adopt the common-sense changes as a result."

The Youth Girls' competition will have the addition of the Shepparton Swans and SGR Giants to the league this season.

The league also announced the retention of its two major naming rights sponsors.

The SDJFL Brokerhouse Under-14 Competition will again have the support of local businessmen Andrew Westblade and Paul Mazzella.

And the SDJFL Keatings Under-16 Competition will have the support of Ken Keating and family for the 38th consecutive season.

Pizza Hut will sponsor the under-10 and under-12 competitions with Hot and Cold Shop Shepparton, while MBCM continues as Youth Girls sponsor.

