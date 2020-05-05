Sport

Season full of firsts is on the cards

By Spencer Fowler Steen

And as last year showed — with the mighty Mooroopna Cats toppling undefeated Echuca in a grand final upset — anything is possible.

This season, Shepparton United will join the ranks, providing spectators and fans with plenty of opportunities to get behind new talent.

The news comes on the back of Kerang exiting the league after last season due to issues with travel times, recruitment and retention of players.

The league’s operations manager Cruze O’Shea said a new sponsor, At Work Australia, had come on board, signing a three-year deal and gaining the naming rights to the preseason cup at Rochester.

There’s also some exciting fixturing going on, with 18 out of 20 game days matching up with the Goulburn Valley League – a move expected to draw larger crowds to the women’s games.

The league grand final will be held on August 23, the same day as the Shepparton District Junior Football League grand finals.

O’Shea said there was also talk of having women’s night games on the same days as GVL under-16, under-18 and seniors’ games to boost crowd numbers.

He said with six out of eight clubs within half an hour of Shepparton or in Shepparton this season, it would be a great year for women’s footy.

Teams from the NCWL and the AFL Central Victorian league will also be playing against each other in an interleague clash on May 24.

In a move sure to get crowds down for a pint and a parmi, Comfort Inn Peppermill across the road from the league’s headquarters will be the new function partner next season, with Plus Fitness Shepparton joining as the new Rising Star sponsor.

Round one will kick off on April 19 across the region ahead of what is sure to be an action-packed season of footy.

