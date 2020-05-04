Sport

AFL star Tom Rockliff voices concern over ‘Victoria bias’

By Meg Saultry

Calling out bias: Tom Rockliff. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz.

1 of 1

Port Adelaide star Tom Rockliff has hit out at the AFL for its bias towards Victorian clubs in light of current training restrictions.

With Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland lifting restrictions on outdoor gatherings from pairs to groups of 10, the Benalla product was one of many interstate players hoping to train in larger groups in the lead up to the AFL season resuming.

But the AFL quickly stepped in to quash the idea, with AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan confirming all 18 teams would need to continue to comply with two-person training sessions to ensure a level playing field with teams in NSW and Victoria.

Speaking on ABC radio, Rockliff, who has spent his entire professional career interstate, said he understood the AFL’s decision, but was frustrated with its perceived bias to Victorian teams.

“I sort of get where the AFL’s coming from. They wanted to go with Scott Morrison’s advice and the Federal Government,” Rockliff said.

“The ability for us to train in groups would have been handy, but as we know the AFL makes the rules and it’s generally got a bias towards Victorian teams, and that’s just the way it goes.

“It’s something we have to adjust to, but I sort of understand it in this scenario.”

Earlier last month, Rockliff showed a lighter side to fans in a number of a entertaining viral videos.

Returning from the Gold Coast following the club's round one match with the Suns in March, strong recommendation from SA Health and the state government had Port Adelaide players and staff forced to self isolate for 14 days.

And in what was a fun initiative to keep Port Adelaide and AFL fans engaged, Rockliff kept his 21 000 Twitter fans entertained with his self-isolation activities.

Rockliff has posted videos, often including son Jack, where he takes on obstacle courses, a cricket ‘'net session” in full cricket whites and a sandbox golf lesson, while father and son also celebrated the Rockliffs’ pet dog, Killa’s, seventh birthday.

Latest articles

Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac to end support for coal by 2030

Westpac will end its financing for thermal coal by 2030, leaving ANZ as the only major bank not to set an exit date for its support of the industry.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Job ads plunge 53% in April: ANZ

Job advertisement slid by a record 53 per cent in April following business closures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

League heads update season planning

Football and netball league bosses across the region remain in the dark regarding when their seasons will start as they patiently wait for the Victorian Government to ease its coronavirus-related restrictions. With a state of emergency enforced...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Shepparton strongman perseveres

For Shepparton strongman Jordan Osborne, finding ways to maintain his herculean strength without a gym hasn’t been easy. In a sport that relies on daily training with specific equipment, Osborne is as good as a tradie without tools, or...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News