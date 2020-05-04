AFL star Tom Rockliff voices concern over ‘Victoria bias’

Port Adelaide star Tom Rockliff has hit out at the AFL for its bias towards Victorian clubs in light of current training restrictions.

With Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland lifting restrictions on outdoor gatherings from pairs to groups of 10, the Benalla product was one of many interstate players hoping to train in larger groups in the lead up to the AFL season resuming.

But the AFL quickly stepped in to quash the idea, with AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan confirming all 18 teams would need to continue to comply with two-person training sessions to ensure a level playing field with teams in NSW and Victoria.

Speaking on ABC radio, Rockliff, who has spent his entire professional career interstate, said he understood the AFL’s decision, but was frustrated with its perceived bias to Victorian teams.

“I sort of get where the AFL’s coming from. They wanted to go with Scott Morrison’s advice and the Federal Government,” Rockliff said.

“The ability for us to train in groups would have been handy, but as we know the AFL makes the rules and it’s generally got a bias towards Victorian teams, and that’s just the way it goes.

“It’s something we have to adjust to, but I sort of understand it in this scenario.”

Earlier last month, Rockliff showed a lighter side to fans in a number of a entertaining viral videos.

Returning from the Gold Coast following the club's round one match with the Suns in March, strong recommendation from SA Health and the state government had Port Adelaide players and staff forced to self isolate for 14 days.

And in what was a fun initiative to keep Port Adelaide and AFL fans engaged, Rockliff kept his 21 000 Twitter fans entertained with his self-isolation activities.

Rockliff has posted videos, often including son Jack, where he takes on obstacle courses, a cricket ‘'net session” in full cricket whites and a sandbox golf lesson, while father and son also celebrated the Rockliffs’ pet dog, Killa’s, seventh birthday.