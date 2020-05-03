Tongala are yearning for finals success

By its own admission, Tongala exceeded expectations after narrowly missing finals in 2019.

But now it wants more.

With Tongala’s young talent having taken their first steps into senior netball, new coach Paige Wade has recruited strongly to accelerate her team’s development.

Echuca United premiership player Amelia Brock is the headline inclusion, while Olivia Taverna and Georgia Watt have crossed from Moama and Kyabram respectively.

There has also been some change from within with Tracey Hughes returning to the court following a year off and Rose Hammond making the step up from under-17s.

And Wade is looking forward to the season getting under way.

“There’s a good feeling among our group at the moment,” Wade said.

“The level of training has been really good, but everyone just can’t wait to get out on the court in an actual game situation.

“I think the talent we’ve brought in complements what we already had. The experienced girls will certainly make a big difference for our younger players.”

COACH: PAIGE WADE 2019 FINISH: 10th (7-11)