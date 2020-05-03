Sport

Tongala are yearning for finals success

By Brayden May

1 of 1

By its own admission, Tongala exceeded expectations after narrowly missing finals in 2019.

But now it wants more.

With Tongala’s young talent having taken their first steps into senior netball, new coach Paige Wade has recruited strongly to accelerate her team’s development.

Echuca United premiership player Amelia Brock is the headline inclusion, while Olivia Taverna and Georgia Watt have crossed from Moama and Kyabram respectively.

There has also been some change from within with Tracey Hughes returning to the court following a year off and Rose Hammond making the step up from under-17s.

And Wade is looking forward to the season getting under way.

“There’s a good feeling among our group at the moment,” Wade said.

“The level of training has been really good, but everyone just can’t wait to get out on the court in an actual game situation.

“I think the talent we’ve brought in complements what we already had. The experienced girls will certainly make a big difference for our younger players.”

COACH: PAIGE WADE 2019 FINISH: 10th (7-11)

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

League heads update season planning

Football and netball league bosses across the region remain in the dark regarding when their seasons will start as they patiently wait for the Victorian Government to ease its coronavirus-related restrictions. With a state of emergency enforced...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Shepparton strongman perseveres

For Shepparton strongman Jordan Osborne, finding ways to maintain his herculean strength without a gym hasn’t been easy. In a sport that relies on daily training with specific equipment, Osborne is as good as a tradie without tools, or...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Sport

Path out of lockdown becomes clearer for local bowls clubs

The road map out of the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer for lawn bowls clubs across Victoria.

Tyler Maher