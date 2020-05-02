Sport

Rumbalara aiming to keep tank full

By Alex Mitchell

Unfinished business – that is the theme of Rumbalara’s A-grade netball campaign.

The side lost two games last season, both by a single goal and both to Echuca United – and one happened to be in the preliminary final.

“It’s been a big motivation for all of us after the finals last year and that hurtful loss, then seeing Echuca United go on and win the grand final,” coach Jess Bamblett said.

“I think we will bounce back pretty strong; we’ve recruited pretty well again, and we hope to be up there in finals again.”

But with league best and fairest Elenoa Naimalua, Klarindah Hudson and Bamblett all back in the line-up to give Rumba the league’s most dangerous trio, expect it right back at the top of the table.

“It just comes down to the last minutes, because we were six goals up on Echuca going into the last quarter,” Bamblett said.

“We just need to focus on keeping our energy and getting that list little bit out of the tank.”

COACH: JESSICA BAMBLETT 2019 FINISH: THIRD (18-2)

